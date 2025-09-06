Rendkívüli

Exkluzív: A Liga politikusai együttérzésükről biztosították a Szicíliában megerőszakolt magyar lányokat és a magyar népet

NémetországFriedrich Merzközvélemény-kutatás
magyar

Friedrich Merz Faces Mounting Trouble

Serious disputes are unfolding within Germany’s governing coalition, while the chancellor also faces attacks from within his own party. At the same time, voters are dissatisfied with Friedrich Merz’s performance, as the right-wing AfD continues to gain ground.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 09. 06. 14:21
Germn Chancellor Frierich Merz (Photo: AFP)
Germn Chancellor Frierich Merz (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Germany’s governing coalition parties, the CDU/CSU and the SPD, are clashing over more and more issues. The most serious disagreement, however, concerns how to bridge the €172 billion budget deficit over the coming years. Finance Minister and SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil wants to raise taxes, increase inheritance tax and possibly introduce a new wealth tax for the rich. Merz, however, insists there will be no new taxes, citing the coalition agreement signed at the time of forming the government – the international V4NA news agency writes. – “We have a coalition agreement, and we agreed that taxes would not be raised. And that agreement remains in force,” he told broadcaster ZDF.

Yet many do not believe him. Since his narrow victory in the race for chancellor, Merz has earned a reputation for backtracking and failing to keep his promises, 

– The European Conservative news site points out.

Once, he promised a stricter asylum policy, but quickly softened his stance. He vowed not to take on massive new debt, yet his government approved close to a trillion euros in military spending. He also pledged to review state funding of non-governmental organisations, but that plan too quietly vanished.

Now sceptics wonder whether his pledge of no tax rises is just another promise soon to be broken.

The mood within the coalition is far from good. Labour Minister and SPD co-chair Ms. Barbel Bas, in a speech at a party conference, described Mr. Merz’s push for cuts to social spending as “nonsense.” She argued that the welfare state must be protected, not reduced. The Social Democrats continue to press for the wealthy to contribute more to common expenditures, and some CDU members, such as MP Andreas Mattfeldt, have also suggested that the rich should pay higher taxes in return for social reforms.

The coalition’s disagreements could be listed endlessly, despite the fact that at a joint press conference on Wednesday, after days of disputes over welfare reform and budgetary pressure, they promised unity. Mr. Merz and senior SPD ministers stressed their shared commitment to preserving the welfare state, while acknowledging that reforms are needed. 

– “We do not want to abolish it, we do not want to dismantle it,” said Mr. Merz. “But we want to preserve its most important aspects, and that means we must reform it.”

This may not bode well, given that Mr. Merz himself admitted negotiations could last for up to a year. He put it quite plainly:

The coalition is likely to reach agreement on reform proposals “within a year.

For many voters, this only proves that Mr. Merz is seeking to accommodate the left, and that Germany in effect has a left-wing government, despite the majority of Germans voting for the right.

 

Friedrich Merz is in a difficult position

The public dispute comes at a dangerous moment for Mr. Merz. His home state of North Rhine-Westphalia holds key local elections on 14 September, while support for the right-wing AfD has risen. Within the CDU, there is growing fear that voters may punish them if they are seen to be backing tax increases.

As the conservative Tichys Einblick notes:

Since being elected chancellor, Mr. Merz has been known across the country as a turncoat who promises A and then delivers B. It is no coincidence that since his narrow second-round victory, he has been regarded as the chancellor of broken election promises and broken CDU hearts.

One of the latest opinion polls, the INSA survey conducted for the daily Bild, also shows that

57 percent of German voters are dissatisfied with Chancellor Merz’s performance.

Moreover, with elections approaching in North Rhine-Westphalia, pressure on the chancellor is intensifying, as the same survey indicates that the AfD is now polling at the same level as the CDU/CSU.

 

Cover photo: Germn Chancellor Frierich Merz (Photo: AFP)
 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBakács

Bakács, az Orbán-gyűlölő szalámitolvaj megint piszkoskodott, vérében van a szemétkedés

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Nem tud kibújni a bőréből.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.