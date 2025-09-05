Hungary FM: Strong Anti-Israel Sentiment Persists in Europe

“Yossi Dagan, President of the Samaria Regional Council, visited me from Israel,” Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page. He said their talks focused on the prevailing anti-Israel climate in Europe and Brussels’s responsibility in fueling it.

According to FM Peter Szijjarto, Hungary will continue to work on building friendship with Israel (Photo: NurPhoto/Jakub Porzycki)

We reviewed the security situation in the Middle East and regretfully concluded that strong anti-Israel sentiments remain widespread in Western Europe,

the minister stated. In Szijjarto's view :

this gives rise to the anti-Israel measures recommended by Brussels to member states.

Hungary will continue to reject Brussels’s anti-Israel proposals and instead work on building a strategic alliance and friendship with Israel,

the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Mr. Szijjarto added that the two also discussed the situation of Christian communities in the Middle East, agreeing that protecting these ancient communities and ensuring their security is an important shared responsibility.

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)