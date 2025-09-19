PM Orban: If Politicians Want to Carry Weapons Because They Feel Threatened, I Should be Carrying a Cannon + Video

"When the Germans said they could solve it, that was a different Germany. Since then it has become clear they can hardly solve anything. Their automotive industry has collapsed, they are in debt, taking out loans. At the time, we also believed them,” said Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio. He went on to say that it became clear at the Roszke border crossing that the movement of migrants was more military in nature than refugee-like.

It became clear there that organized human trafficking gangs were in control, and it turned out there that George Soros's network was behind it all.

The migrant camps showed what conditions the presence of migrants causes, PM Orban continued. He was sure that whatever the Germans said, for Hungarians this was not good. And the Germans could not solve it, no matter what Angela Merkel said at the time.

Wherever migrants were allowed to enter, public safety significantly decreased, Viktor Orban pointed out. However, in his view, there is a bigger problem: this mistake cannot be corrected. The Western world, he said, has changed once and for all.

If you want to see the future of your own country, go to the schoolyard,

he said, adding that whoever goes to a Paris or Vienna schoolyard today sees something different than in Hungary.

Violence rages in Swedish cities, with over 300 bombings, and the prime minister cannot guarantee the safety of his own citizens – and yet he lectures us,

he pointed out.

Migration is a sensitive issue because it raises the responsibility of politicians, PM Orban noted. "After all, someone let them in, but no one is willing to take responsibility, it is easier to attack Hungary. If women are raped somewhere, if there is gang warfare, someone is responsible and that's no other than the prime minister," he stressed.

Regarding the migration pact, Hungary's prime minister said that "we can trust no one but ourselves when it comes to migration, as the left said that it poses no problem at all."

We disagree on migration. As long as there is a national government that stands up to Brussels, there will be security. We left the European People’s Party because we could not agree on this issue. The Tisza Party voluntarily joined the EPP and made a deal,

he pointed out.