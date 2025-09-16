Deputy PM: History Has Proven Viktor Orban Right + Video

History has proven Viktor Orban right, stated Zsolt Semjen, referring to the events that took place ten years ago at Roszke, when illegal migrants stormed Hungary’s border and attacked police officers.

You Can Only Get Migration Wrong Once

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that there are things in life that can be fixed with blood and sweat, such as the flawed decisions made during the Gyurcsany era. But there are also mistakes that seal a country’s fate forever, such as allowing in masses of illegal migrants.

If several hundred thousand Muslims enter Hungary, we will never be able to get rid of them. Think of how many millions of Hungarians gave their lives, for example in the time of the Hunyadis, so that we would not have to live in the shadow of sharia. And the fact is, those who got it wrong once cannot fix it,

he said, citing Western European countries as examples. He argued that the result is that the older generation in France today is the last one able to live a truly French life. “In the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, we can still fight at least for the right to live our own life,” he remarked, adding that the left had lon ago decided to dismantle Christian civilization and national existence.

Hungary was among the first to protect Europe from illegal migrants (Photo: AFP)

Truth Hurts Sweden's Prime Minister

Sweden is in deep trouble, Zsolt Semjen said, speaking about the situation in Sweden. Immigrants and gangs riot in the streets, no-go zones have emerged, and violence and terror threats prevail in public spaces, he said. According to the president of KDNP, the Swedish Prime Minister’s angry reaction to Viktor Orban's recent remarks only proved their accuracy:

Like when a needle touches a nerve, that is how the Swedish PM reacted. He is upset because what Viktor Orban said is absolutely true, and they feel it too.

Zsolt Semjen argued that if a state tolerates areas where its own legal order does not apply, then that state is on the path to collapse. "That is why it is horrific and tantamount to suicide when a state recognizes sharia law in its legal practice," he said.

On a Christian basis, Hungary provides far more aid through the Hungary Helps program and the State Secretariat for Persecuted Christians than much wealthier Western countries. We say help must be taken to where it is needed, not bring trouble here. It is our Christian duty to help people and to try to eliminate the causes of forced migration. We are not helping migrants by encouraging them to set off, give all their money to the traffickers, and if they don't drown at sea, they will eventually be let in,

he explained. He added that Western Europe now keeps those with qualifications or useful skills while trying to send the rest eastward under the migration pact to countries like Hungary and Romania. "For us Hungarian politicians, our duty of state is first and foremost to represent our own nation’s interests: to protect our people from crime, our country from social disintegration, and as Christians, we have the right to defend our Christian civilization," Zsolt Semjen said.