Deputy PM: History Has Proven Viktor Orban Right + Video

Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen was the guest on Tuesday’s edition of Fighters’ Hour. Together with host Balazs Nemeth, the president of the Christian Democrats (KDNP) exposed the lies of leftist-liberal politicians and the fake news spread in the media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 16. 14:24
History has proven Viktor Orban right, stated Zsolt Semjen, referring to the events that took place ten years ago at Roszke, when illegal migrants stormed Hungary’s border and attacked police officers.

You Can Only Get Migration Wrong Once

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that there are things in life that can be fixed with blood and sweat, such as the flawed decisions made during the Gyurcsany era. But there are also mistakes that seal a country’s fate forever, such as allowing in masses of illegal migrants.

If several hundred thousand Muslims enter Hungary, we will never be able to get rid of them. Think of how many millions of Hungarians gave their lives, for example in the time of the Hunyadis, so that we would not have to live in the shadow of sharia. And the fact is, those who got it wrong once cannot fix it,

he said, citing Western European countries as examples. He argued that the result is that the older generation in France today is the last one able to live a truly French life. “In the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, we can still fight at least for the right to live our own life,” he remarked, adding that the left had lon ago decided to dismantle Christian civilization and national existence.

Magyarország az elsők között védte meg Európát az illegális migránsoktól (Fotó: AFP)
Hungary was among the first to protect Europe from illegal migrants (Photo: AFP)

Truth Hurts Sweden's Prime Minister

Sweden is in deep trouble, Zsolt Semjen said, speaking about the situation in Sweden. Immigrants and gangs riot in the streets, no-go zones have emerged, and violence and terror threats prevail in public spaces, he said. According to the president of KDNP, the Swedish Prime Minister’s angry reaction to Viktor Orban's recent remarks only proved their accuracy:

Like when a needle touches a nerve, that is how the Swedish PM reacted. He is upset because what Viktor Orban said is absolutely true, and they feel it too.

Zsolt Semjen argued that if a state tolerates areas where its own legal order does not apply, then that state is on the path to collapse. "That is why it is horrific and tantamount to suicide when a state recognizes sharia law in its legal practice," he said.

On a Christian basis, Hungary provides far more aid through the Hungary Helps program and the State Secretariat for Persecuted Christians than much wealthier Western countries. We say help must be taken to where it is needed, not bring trouble here. It is our Christian duty to help people and to try to eliminate the causes of forced migration. We are not helping migrants by encouraging them to set off, give all their money to the traffickers, and if they don't drown at sea, they will eventually be let in,

he explained. He added that Western Europe now keeps those with qualifications or useful skills while trying to send the rest eastward under the migration pact to countries like Hungary and Romania. "For us Hungarian politicians, our duty of state is first and foremost to represent our own nation’s interests: to protect our people from crime, our country from social disintegration, and as Christians, we have the right to defend our Christian civilization," Zsolt Semjen said.

Ha egy ország egyszer elrontja a migrációs politikáját, az örökre vele marad (Fotó: AFP)
If a country gets migration policy wrong once, it will stay with it forever (Photo: AFP)

The Rise of Antisemitism

A form of anti-Semitism has emerged in Europe that poses an extraordinary threat to Jews. On the one hand, Islam harbors hatred toward Jews and Israel, and on the other hand, there is also anti-Israel sentiment in mainstream European society, warned Zsolt Semjen.

 Any country can be criticized, including Israel. But the hatred that has become legitimized in mainstream ideology today, when paired with Islamic radicalism, poses a direct and real danger to the Jewish people,

he emphasized.

Focus on the Gender Lobby

On the issue of the gender lobby, Zsolt Semjen said Hungary is a free country where everyone can do as they like in their private lives. "But some things cannot be allowed. First, do not call same-sex partnerships marriage, because marriage is a sacred institution. Second, do not let them adopt children, because the child’s right to healthy development is the strongest right. Third, do not cause public scandal," he commented.

Another point where we cannot yield is gender reassignment, which I believe is the Achilles’ heel of LGBTQ itself. The real problem with LGBTQ is, where does it end? The state does not support marriage—symbolically and financially—to subsidize people’s sexual self-realization, but because families give life to children, who sustain the nation and society,

he said. "You can cut something off, surgically alter something, or pump so many hormones into a woman that she grows a beard. But a man is still a man, and a woman is still a woman," he emphasized.

A genderlobbi minden országban át akarja venni az irányítást (Fotó: AFP NurPhoto)
The gender lobby wants to take control in every country (AFP/NurPhoto)

Brussels Wants to Merge EU Nations

Zsolt Semjen argued that the Brussels leftist-liberal elite has long worked to strip member states of sovereignty. He said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber are pushing this agenda, joined by Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party in Hungary.

It is no coincidence that, when joining the European Union, we stated that Hungary would not give up any part of its sovereignty, but would exercise part of its sovereignty jointly with other countries with regard to the European Union. There is a huge difference between exercising our sovereignty jointly with other countries in certain matters and giving up our sovereignty altogether,

Zsolt Semjen explained. He added that Brussels is already thinking in terms of a United States of Europe. He also said that EPP membership now comes at the price of supporting war, backing Ukraine, and endorsing the migration pact—positions the Tisza Party has aligned with, said the president of KDNP. He noted that the Tisza Party would also obey Brussels by abolishing household utility price cuts and abandoning cheap and reliable Russian energy. Zsolt Semjen pointed out that Germany’s economic rise, as Europe’s engine, once depended heavily on cheap Russian energy.

Their chancellor even sat on Gazprom’s board. So they should not lecture us when Central Europe relies on the Druzhba (Friendship) oil pipeline, which German policy itself was built on for decades,

he remarked.

The Danger of War

Zsolt Semjen also noted that Hungary was one of the first to recognize Ukraine as an independent state, because it saw the need for a buffer zone. "Without it, the danger of direct conflict would be immeasurable," he said. Addressing Tisza Party supporters, he stressed: "If Ukraine were a NATO member, we would already be in a third world war. So think carefully about whom you support."

Everyone is gambling with disaster when they support escalation, as the EU does. Instead, we should do what Donald Trump and Viktor Orban suggest: first prevent the war from spreading further, and then reach a realistic peace as soon as possible—one that gives Ukraine security but also takes Russian concerns into account,

he explained. At the end of the show, reflecting on the upcoming spring parliamentary elections, Zsolt Semjen remarked: "The governing parties are doing well, but we need to win votes, not opinion polls."

 

