Hungary FM: Brussels Must Cease Double Standards Against Hungary on Migration

After a meeting of counterparts of the C5 format of central European countries (Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia), Peter Szijjarto told a press conference that illegal migration is among the gravest common challenges faced by the region, said the statement issued by the ministry.

Hungary built a fence on its southern border in 2015, which is also the external border of the European Union. We have spent hundreds of billions of forints on border protection, securing central Europe and Europe more broadly against the potential influx of one million illegal migrants,

he said, underlining that Hungary will continue to protect itself and Central Europe from illegal migration. "At the same time, I drew my colleagues’ attention to the fact that while the European Commission President enthusiastically praised the Poles in Poland for building their border fence and promised them financial support, we Hungarians are paying Brussels one million euros in fines every single day for protecting the external border of the European Union," Peter Szijjarto stated.

This is a grave injustice, a gross double standard. In the spirit of central European solidarity, I have asked my colleagues to help resolve the matter,

he added.

