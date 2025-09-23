Peter Szijjarto: Hungary Wants to Promote Peace

On the first day of the UN General Assembly it became clear once again that his EU counterparts "unfortunately do not intend to use this week to establish peace or reopen diplomatic channels, but continue to focus on spreading their war narrative," Peter Szijjarto said in New York on Monday evening.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

As usual, Brussels spent weeks coaching them on what to say here. Communication and negotiation points were distributed to European colleagues. They already know it makes no sense to give me such instructions, because as the foreign minister of a sovereign country, I do not negotiate based on the Brussels narrative, nor do I recite Brussels talking points here. I represent the national interest,

he stated. "And, unlike the majority of our European colleagues, Hungary intends to use this UN General Assembly to support the cause of peace," he added.

Any initiative that advocates for peace will get Hungary's support, while it will reject any proposal against peace, Peter Szijjarto stressed.

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the Indian foreign minister was also present, and Europeans could learn much from him. He presented the issues related to energy supply from his own perspective, just as we usually do from Hungary’s point of view.

"He made clear to everyone that the issue of energy supply is not a political or ideological question, but a simple physical one, and he made it clear that measures must be taken to ensure that India and every country in the world can secure safe and affordable energy for themselves," the Hungarian minister highlighted.

So I am glad that today, European colleagues got a small taste of Asia regarding how dangerous it is to approach energy supply from a political or ideological perspective,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)