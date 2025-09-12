Hungary FM: Hope Persists That Donald Trump Won't Give Up Peace Efforts + Video

According to the statement issued by the ministry, following his phone call with his American colleague Marco Rubio, Peter Szijjarto said that he first expressed gratitude to the US government for its efforts. He said that the past weeks and months have confirmed that today, President Donald Trump represents the only hope for ending the war in Ukraine.

Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Only Donald Trump is the politician today in world politics who can restore peace to Central Europe after three and a half years of war. I thanked Donald Trump and the US government for their perseverance, because it is clear that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia is extremely difficult,

he said. He then expressed regret that recent events have pointed toward escalation and underlined that many European politicians are working against US peace efforts. "But I assured Marco Rubio that Hungary, the Hungarian government, will support Donald Trump’s peace efforts with all its might, and we will help these efforts […] And we sincerely hope that Donald Trump will not give up his pursuit of peace, because if he does, we will lose hope for peace in this region," he continued.

Peter Szijjarto welcomed Marco Rubio’s statement that the US President will not give up and is determined to bring peace to Central Europe.

This is the best possible news for us Hungarians, especially in light of the rather worrying, escalating developments of recent days. As long as Donald Trump does not give up, as long as he continues his peace efforts, there is hope that this war, which has been going on for three and a half years, will finally come to an end,

he stated. He also noted that they touched on bilateral relations and were pleased to establish that cooperation has entered a completely new dimension with Donald Trump’s inauguration. "Instead of previous accusations and stigmatization, this cooperation now is dominated by absolute friendship and mutual respect, he emphasized.

The minister pointed out that since Donald Trump took office in January, six American corporate investments have been announced in Hungary. In addition, the Hungarian government has committed to American technology in the installation of small modular nuclear reactors needed for Hungary’s secure energy supply. He said he informed his US counterpart about Central Europe’s specific energy supply situation and the infrastructural conditions that heavily influence shipment issues.

Marco Rubio is the first, and perhaps so far the only, Western politician from whom I have heard the rational argument confirmed that infrastructure, geography, and physical reality cannot be ignored when it comes to energy supply issues,

he said. "It was a particularly good, friendly, half-hour phone conversation. The most important takeaway, the most important news is that Donald Trump will continue to pursue his peace efforts and will not give them up," he concluded.