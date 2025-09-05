Miklos Szantho stated that if Peter Magyar comes to power in Hungary, he will carry out the same political corruption and moral decay at Brussels’s command as Donald Tusk did in Poland. His goal, he said, is to serve Brussels’s interests — namely tax hikes, and cuts to social and family support programs.

This is disgraceful under any circumstances, but in a period when the woke empire has pushed our continent to the brink of economic, social and security collapse, such behavior is simply disgusting,

the think tank director declared.

In his speech, he also warned that today EU leaders are pursuing a policy that serves their own ideological goals rather than the interests of the member states, with the forced push for Ukraine’s EU accession as an example. This, he said, is happening without any meaningful debate about how such a step would affect Europe’s security, economy or identity. As he put it:

By failing to learn from history, they are not seeking peace, but the escalation of war.

He recalled that Hungary chose a different path more than a decade and a half ago. The Hungarian model is built on work, family, sovereignty and the defense of national interests — not on Brussels’s diktats. As an outside positive example, he cited the election of Karol Nawrocki as president of Poland, who was able to win despite globalist pressure.

This clearly shows that the globalist-postmodern Left can be defeated even in Europe,

he emphasized.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)