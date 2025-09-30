Peter Magyar Exposed: How Tisza Would Push Through Brussels’ Migration Plan

In a video uncovered by Ellenpont, Peter Akos Bod, adviser to Peter Magyar’s party, speaks about the need to adopt the migration pact. Meanwhile, Peter Magyar and his party have done everything to convince people that they would not admit migrants and that they would keep the border fence. Yet they conveniently remain silent about the legal border closure.

To understand Peter Magyar’s party, one should look at the European People’s Party

(Photo: DPA/Peter Kneffel)

In the video, Peter Akos Bod says that, the only reason the Hungarian government refuses to change its migration rules is fear of "prestige loss." This is why the European Court of Justice is fining Hungary one million euros per day, he added. The adviser of Peter Magyar's party took the view that a new government must change this stance. This means that a Tisza government he hopes for would have to fall in line with the migration policy Brussels is pushing: letting migrants in and redistributing them across Europe.

This is hardly the first time that the Tisza Party has concealed the whole truth on a particular issue. Just recall the statement by Zoltan Tarr, the party’s MEP, when he said there are things they cannot talk about until after the elections, because otherwise they would lose.

I will not tell everything, because then we will fail,

said Tarr.

To better understand Brussels’ influence over Tisza’s politics and Peter Magyar’s possible plans, Magyar Nemzet asked Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at Szazadveg. The expert said that to grasp the dynamics between Brussels and the Tisza Party, one must look at the European People’s Party.

According to Kiszelly, Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber are both aware that certain issues are sensitive in Poland and Hungary. That is why they allow Donald Tusk and Tisza’s MEPs to vote differently from the party line on some questions. But, the expert said, this is only theater: even without MEPs from the Tisza Party or the Polish MEPs, there is always a comfortable majority for migration-related issues.

As a member of the European People’s Party, the Tisza Party votes for plenty of pro-migration proposals. Together with the Poles, they make sure not to back all of them, so they can say they do not support everything,

Kiszelly explained.