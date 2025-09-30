Rendkívüli

Így üvöltözött Magyar Péter, miután pert vesztett + videó

Peter Magyar Exposed: How Tisza Would Push Through Brussels’ Migration Plan

A video uncovered by Ellenpont shows Peter Akos Bod, adviser to Peter Magyar’s party, arguing for the adoption of the EU’s migration pact. While the Tisza Party loudly denies it in public, behind it is quietly working to carry out Brussels’ agenda.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 30. 16:38
Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
In a video uncovered by Ellenpont, Peter Akos Bod, adviser to Peter Magyar’s party, speaks about the need to adopt the migration pact. Meanwhile, Peter Magyar and his party have done everything to convince people that they would not admit migrants and that they would keep the border fence. Yet they conveniently remain silent about the legal border closure.

Magyar Péter pártjának megértéséhez érdemes az Európai Néppártot figyelni
To understand Peter Magyar’s party, one should look at the European People’s Party
(Photo: DPA/Peter Kneffel)

In the video, Peter Akos Bod says that, the only reason the Hungarian government refuses to change its migration rules is fear of "prestige loss." This is why the European Court of Justice is fining Hungary one million euros per day, he added. The adviser of Peter Magyar's party took the view that a new government must change this stance. This means that a Tisza government he hopes for would have to fall in line with the migration policy Brussels is pushing: letting migrants in and redistributing them across Europe.

This is hardly the first time that the Tisza Party has concealed the whole truth on a particular issue. Just recall the statement by Zoltan Tarr, the party’s MEP, when he said there are things they cannot talk about until after the elections, because otherwise they would lose.

I will not tell everything, because then we will fail, 

said Tarr.

To better understand Brussels’ influence over Tisza’s politics and Peter Magyar’s possible plans, Magyar Nemzet asked Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at Szazadveg. The expert said that to grasp the dynamics between Brussels and the Tisza Party, one must look at the European People’s Party.

According to Kiszelly, Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber are both aware that certain issues are sensitive in Poland and Hungary. That is why they allow Donald Tusk and Tisza’s MEPs to vote differently from the party line on some questions. But, the expert said, this is only theater: even without MEPs from the Tisza Party or the Polish MEPs, there is always a comfortable majority for migration-related issues.

As a member of the European People’s Party, the Tisza Party votes for plenty of pro-migration proposals. Together with the Poles, they make sure not to back all of them, so they can say they do not support everything,

Kiszelly explained. 

According to him, Brussels is openly on the side of immigration: Europe’s birthrate is low, and the EU wants to replace missing children with migrants. That’s why they passed the emergency quota against Hungary’s objections, and now want to turn it into a permanent one. Kiszelly said Peter Magyar has taken over the dollar left’s narrative, claiming they would keep the border fence, but failing to mention that the fence only works if the legal border closure is also maintained.

However, they do not talk about the legal border closure, 

he said. In practice, Kiszelly explained, this would mean migrants would not even need to climb the fence. They can just walk up to the border and claim they are Syrian refugees. 

Peter Magyar did what he could to dodge issues that might scare off voters. On Ukraine, he waved Manfred Weber’s letter, while on migration he called it a fake problem. This way, he avoided having to talk about such uncomfortable issues, 

the expert said. Kiszelly concluded that even if Peter Magyar does not speak about these topics, the Tisza Party remains a member of the European People’s Party. Their position is clear: even if Tisza MEPs do not always vote with their EP group, there is a strong majority behind these questions. After a possible election victory, there will be no need for caution and the Tisza Party would openly support Brussels’ policies across the board.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)

