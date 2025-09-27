DebrecenbmwOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: Get Used to Seeing Hungarian BMW + Video

Hungary's tax system does not strangle companies.

The inauguration of the BMW plant in Debrecen, Hungary (Photo: Hajdu-bihari Naplo/Marton Peter Vida ) Fotó: Vida Márton Péter
“For years we've worked to put Debrecen on the automobile manufacturing map. It required the talent of the locals, an investment-friendly economic environment, and above all, Europe’s best tax system,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.
The Prime Minister pointed out that 

the Hungarian tax system does not punish those who want to work more and earn more.

“Our tax system does not strangle companies, and supports families.

Those who conspire in the chambers of Brussels to introduce multi-rate progressive taxation, to raise corporate taxes, and to abolish family tax benefits are in fact jeopardizing Hungary’s future.

That 21st-century, winning Hungary—one of whose jewels is the world’s most modern BMW factory now in Debrecen,” PM Orban continued.

“In Debrecen, production of the newest BMW model has begun. A €2 billion green investment, digitized, AI-based manufacturing, only electric models, zero emissions. The 21st century.”

As reported, the BMW production plant in Debrecen was officially inaugurated yesterday. The investment exceeding 820 billion in forints, will become the domestic hub of electric vehicle production. At the event, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also delivered a speech, in which he stated, "in Hungary, we do not tax investment to death, we reward it. Companies shouldn't be ordered around, but rather cooperated with".

Cover photo: The inauguration of the BMW plant in Debrecen, Hungary (Photo: Hajdu-bihari Naplo/Marton Peter Vida )


