Rendkívüli

Elképesztő ukrán támadás Magyarország ellen

Orbán ViktorautóBMW
magyar

PM Orban Vows: No Foreign War Funding—Only Growth for Hungarians + Video

The BMW production facility in Debrecen has been officially inaugurated. With an investment of more than 820 billion forints (approx. €2.1 billion), it will become Hungary’s center for electric vehicle production. At the event, Prime Minister Viktor Orban gave a speech in which he declared: “We do not punish investment, we reward it. Companies should not be ordered around, but worked with.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 26. 14:51
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“When, in 1998, we reached an agreement with Chancellor Helmut Kohl on cooperation between German and Hungarian industry, this is the kind of outcome we had in mind,” Viktor Orban said at the inauguration of the BMW factory in Debrecen. He explained that the idea was that both Germans and Debrecen locals would be satisfied, sharing a joint pride born of industrial cooperation. He noted that the scale and quality of the facility are fantastic and impressive.

He added that Bavarians are closest to Hungarians, and also the most cheerful within the broader Germanic world. He recalled that King Saint Stephen’s wife was Bavarian, and that the Hungarians of old wrote of Bavarians as hardworking people who multiplied their wealth many times over.

Europe Is Weak

PM Orban expressed the wish that a growing number of Hungarians be able to afford a BMW. He said that in the future both nations and car manufacturers will be put to the test, requiring quick shifts and bold maneuvers. The answers countries give to these challenges will determine who remains standing and who falls to their knees. Hungary, too, faces serious questions: Do we want to produce? Are our citizens able to work? What kind of leaders will we have? “I say this with a heavy heart: Europe is weak,” Viktor Orban stated. He pointed out that the BMW plant in Debrecen already has a 15% disadvantage compared to the one in South Carolina, so “we must be 15% more efficient.” According to the PM, companies should not be commanded but supported—by working with them and by cutting taxes. “Here this doesn’t need to be explained, since German and Chinese engineers are constantly coming here,” he remarked.

Rewarding, Not Punishing Investment

Mr Orban underlined that investors in Hungary can be sure the rules will not change overnight. “We don’t tax investment, we reward it. And Hungarians will not spend other people’s money on foreign wars—we will use it to develop the Hungarian economy.” He noted that BMW has also established a training center, along with logistics and business service centers in the city, placing Debrecen among the top three contenders for Europe’s Green Capital title. He added that the airport in Debrecen will also be upgraded. With a conservative estimate of around HUF 1 trillion forints (approx €2.6 billion) worth of investment having already flowed into the region.

“No other region has leapt forward this much in such a short time. Perhaps Debrecen’s success lies in its perpetual dissatisfaction,” PM Orban said, adding that he expected “tough hours” later in the afternoon when he meets with the city’s mayor.

“I welcome BMW to Hungary,” the Prime Minister said. “BMW’s success is our success, their innovation is our advantage, and their jobs are the security of Hungarian families. Turn every euro cent into a euro. Let the common journey begin.”

How Much Did the Plant Cost?

As previously reported, the plant was built on a 400-hectare site and will have the capacity to produce around 150,000 cars annually.

The total value of the investment exceeds 820 billion forints (approx. €2.1 billion), and the facility already employs more than 1,000 people.

The Debrecen plant will manufacture BMW’s new Neue Klasse models, including the fully electric iX3 SUV. Both assembly and a significant share of component manufacturing will take place under one roof, with press, body and paint shops, as well as battery module production, all located within the massive complex.

Employees will also have access to a modern canteen and a healthcare center.

Cutting-Edge Technology in BMW’s Debrecen Plant

Sustainability is a key priority for the German automaker. Part of the plant’s energy supply will come in part from its own solar park. The 50-hectare solar power plant, built in cooperation with the E.ON Hungaria group, is expected to be completed by November 2025.

This will make BMW’s Debrecen facility home to Hungary’s largest photovoltaic system.

The opening of the Debrecen plant is a milestone not only for the company but for the entire Hungarian economy, as its operations are closely tied to local and regional industry. For example, ZF Chassis Modules Hungary Kft.’s Debrecen factory began mass production in August, producing 35 chassis modules per hour, which are delivered directly to BMW’s assembly line.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKáncz

Ott a pont!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Publicistánk legújabb blog-bejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.