Intense Period Lies Ahead for Governing Parties: Faction Meeting, State of the Nation Address, Campaign in Full Gear

Following the holiday period, the political season kicked off almost immediately. Last Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban held an international press conference, where he spoke in detail about the tasks and challenges of the coming period. He also addressed the upcoming parliamentary elections and the Tisza Party.

A busy period lies ahead until the elections (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)

The Tisza Party clearly follows Brussels' position, especially on the issue of war,

stated Viktor Orban. At his international press conference, the Prime Minister said there was nothing surprising about figures such as Gyorgy Suranyi, Gordon Bajnai, Andras Kalman, or Laszlo Keri appearing around the Tisza Party, since "everyone is where they belong."

Viktor Orban Launches Fidesz–KDNP Campaign

Then, last Tuesday, Fidesz–KDNP presented its candidates running in the April elections in Budapest. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Fidesz, also delivered a speech at the capital's nominating convention.

Since we are Europe’s largest and most successful political community, we can only remain strong if we are able to stay strong in Budapest,

Viktor Orban said at the Budapest nominating convention of Fidesz.

The Prime Minister stated that their candidates are capable, strong, and understand their responsibilities. He emphasized that the people of Budapest can rely on them: they will not betray voters, and they will deliver on what they promise.

There will be no tax increases, no money sent to Ukraine, and our children will not be taken to the Ukrainian front. There is no political community in Hungary more fit to govern than Fidesz,

he said.

This was followed last Saturday by the Fidesz congress, where all 106 individual candidates stood together on stage.

Before the public stand the brave women and men who are willing to fight for the trust of the Hungarian people and to support Hungary’s government for the next four years,

Viktor Orban said at the Fidesz Congress.

A Highly Active Period Lies Ahead for the Governing Parties

The coming months will also be exceptionally eventful. At the nominating Fidesz Congress, the Prime Minister said that by February 20, the Fidesz–KDNP alliance's national list and its lead candidate will be presented. Even before then, however, there is unlikely to be any pause, as it has become a tradition for Viktor Orban to deliver his State of the Nation address in February.