Egyre valószínűbb a Fidesz-győzelem, befagyott a Tisza Párt

Intense Period Lies Ahead for Governing Parties: Faction Meeting, State of the Nation Address, Campaign in Full Gear

An extremely busy period is expected in Hungarian domestic politics until the spring elections. One of the most important events will be Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s annual State of the Nation address, followed by an off-site meeting of the Fidesz-Christian Democrats (KDNP) parliamentary groups before the National Assembly convenes. The elections are likely to be held in April based on legislation and past traditions.

Máté Patrik
2026. 01. 12. 12:18
Following the holiday period, the political season kicked off almost immediately. Last Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban held an international press conference, where he spoke in detail about the tasks and challenges of the coming period. He also addressed the upcoming parliamentary elections and the Tisza Party.

urna, választás
A busy period lies ahead until the elections (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan)

The Tisza Party clearly follows Brussels' position, especially on the issue of war,

stated Viktor Orban. At his international press conference, the Prime Minister said there was nothing surprising about figures such as Gyorgy Suranyi, Gordon Bajnai, Andras Kalman, or Laszlo Keri appearing around the Tisza Party, since "everyone is where they belong."

 

Viktor Orban Launches Fidesz–KDNP Campaign

Then, last Tuesday, Fidesz–KDNP presented its candidates running in the April elections in Budapest. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Fidesz, also delivered a speech at the capital's nominating convention.

Since we are Europe’s largest and most successful political community, we can only remain strong if we are able to stay strong in Budapest,

Viktor Orban said at the  Budapest nominating convention of Fidesz.

The Prime Minister stated that their candidates are capable, strong, and understand their responsibilities. He emphasized that the people of Budapest can rely on them: they will not betray voters, and they will deliver on what they promise.

There will be no tax increases, no money sent to Ukraine, and our children will not be taken to the Ukrainian front. There is no political community in Hungary more fit to govern than Fidesz,

he said.

This was followed last Saturday by the Fidesz congress, where all 106 individual candidates stood together on stage.

Before the public stand the brave women and men who are willing to fight for the trust of the Hungarian people and to support Hungary’s government for the next four years,

Viktor Orban said at the Fidesz Congress.

 

A Highly Active Period Lies Ahead for the Governing Parties

The coming months will also be exceptionally eventful. At the nominating Fidesz Congress, the Prime Minister said that by February 20, the Fidesz–KDNP alliance's national list and its lead candidate will be presented. Even before then, however, there is unlikely to be any pause, as it has become a tradition for Viktor Orban to deliver his State of the Nation address in February.

Budapest, 2025. február 22. A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök évértékelő beszédét tartja a Várkert Bazárban 2025. február 22-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Benko Vivien Cher
Viktor Orban’s State of the Nation address always draws strong public interest (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

On these occasions, the Prime Minister not only evaluates the current international, economic, and domestic political situation, but also comprehensively outlines the challenges facing Hungary and presents the government’s tasks.

Typically, the Prime Minister does not limit his assessment to narrow annual frameworks. His speech offers a broader perspective with a clear strategic arc.

Also expected in the second half of February is the off-site parliamentary group meeting of the governing parties. Traditionally held before the start of the new parliamentary session, Fidesz–KDNP lawmakers review the tasks and challenges of the upcoming period. On the first day of the event, Viktor Orban usually delivers a closed-door briefing. Decisions made at the faction meeting are later communicated to the public by Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, and Istvan Simicsko, parliamentary group leader of KDNP. Following the faction meeting, the spring session of the National Assembly may begin at the end of February. Due to the spring elections, this session is expected to be short, with only a few sitting days.

DPK to Continue Nationwide Tour

During the election campaign, the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) launched by the Prime Minister are also expected to return to the road. As is known, in the final months of last year, the DPK nationwide tour visited five cities. The anti-war rallies were held at the following dates and locations:

  • November 15 in Gyor,
  • November 29 in Nyiregyhaza,
  • December 6 in Kecskemet,
  • December 13 in Mohacs,
  • December 20 in Szeged.

All five venues on the DPK tour were filled to capacity,

 underscoring the depth of public support for the pro-peace position.

When Are the Elections Likely to Be Held?

President Tamas Sulyok is expected to decide on the date of the elections in the coming days. Under the Fundamental Law, the specific date must be announced at least 72 days before voting day. Elections must be held in April or May of the fourth year following the election of the previous National Assembly. The date of the vote cannot fall on a national holiday, nor can it be Easter Sunday or Pentecost Sunday. By law, elections must be held on a Sunday.

Past practice shows that the incumbent president has always set the earliest possible date. Since April 5 will be Easter Sunday, it is highly likely that the elections will be held one week later, on April 12.

After that, an additional three to four weeks may pass before the newly elected National Assembly holds its inaugural session in the first half of May.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fidesz congress (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

 

