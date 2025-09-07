Rendkívüli

A baloldali elemző is kerek perec kijelentette: Orbán Viktor nyert, Magyar Péter veszített Kötcsén

miniszterelnökkötcseiOrbán Viktorbeszéd
magyar

PM Orban In Kotcse: We Will Launch National Consultation On Leaked Tax Plans

We need peace rallies and mobilization, and everything must serve the common cause of victory, Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared at the civic picnic in Kotcse. He announced that a national consultation will be launched on the Tisza Party’s leaked tax plans, urging everyone to do their part for the common goal. Our report on Mr. Orban’s speech follows.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 07. 20:48
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

At the civic picnic in Kotcse, Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the crowds publicly for the first time this year. The annual gathering of right-wing and conservative intellectuals and politicians has been the national side’s most important forum since 2004, setting out the tasks and priorities for the year ahead.

The Dobozy Manor, in Somogy County, hosted the event for the twenty-first time. As a highlight, the prime minister shared his thoughts openly on stage rather than behind closed doors. Mr. Orban took the stage after Kapu Tibor, Hungary’s second astronaut, spoke, and began his address to a long round of applause.

Before delivering his speech, Mr. Orban also made a brief appearance on the Patriot channel's live news coverage, saying he would discuss how they should secure victory and what steps must be taken. “Today, we are announcing a national consultation. I want to return to my strong, if long-ignored, statement from last year that what we call Western civilization no longer exists in the West — it is now in Central Europe. I am trying to somehow situate Hungarian domestic politics in both time and space,” he said.

The prime minister also indicated that 

he would outline this summer’s completed victory plan to the audience, which he presented it at the start of his speech. 

He stressed, however, that due to the public setting, the usual informal, more personal asides would be amiss. “Unlike our opponents, who hide things, we have chosen openness. We have always done what we said, and fulfilled our promises,” Mr. Orban said, adding that trust built from keeping promises has brought repeated electoral victories, and that in 2026, the decisive question will be: 

who can be trusted?

Mr. Orban sharply criticised the Tisza Party, which he said openly promised to act differently if in government than what it now pledges. “The Tisza party offered its he on a silver platter; so let's accept it,” he said. He characterized the new party as representing a “politics of confrontation,” noting that their arrival at Kotcse, the scene of the civic forum today, also exemplifies this.

This is what we must brace ourselves for. “This is what I call "little rooster politics." It’s all chest-thumping and bluster. In that world, the little rooster is always in the middle of the universe — thinking if he doesn’t crow, the sun won’t rise — but a little rooster never becomes a big rooster,” he added, alluding to Peter Magyar.

Viktor Orban: What We Call Western Europe Exists Today in Central Europe

Jokingly, Mr. Orban noted that although his speech would be long, he would not drag it out excessively, as he and his wife were celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary that day and he needed to be home by evening. Turning serious, he recalled that last year at Kotcse they established a thesis: what we call Western Europe today can actually be found in Central Europe. He explained that the Western world is sustained by faith and reason, because there are things that can only be understood through these principles.

However, he warned that Islamization is eroding these foundations in Western Europe, leaving Central Europe as the true repository of these values. He also noted that many questions raised during last year’s meeting have now been answered, citing, for example, the U.S. presidential election and Russia’s military successes.

He elaborated that the new U.S. president brought a new strategy: recognizing that if the global trade order remains unchanged, the United States would fall behind. They acknowledged that China has numerous advantages that are difficult or impossible to neutralize. They also admitted that Russia had won the war against Ukraine and faced setbacks in the Pacific regarding military presence, as China gradually integrates the region into its economy. Finally, they recognized that the European Union remains weak.

According to Mr. Orban, the U.S. is now dismantling the existing global economic order to focus on developing its own economy locally.

So, in light of all this, what happens in Europe? Mr. Orban argued that the crucial question is whether the EU economy can recover. Considering France and Germany’s internal political and economic situations, he expressed doubt. By contrast, he spoke positively of Poland, where he believes the liberal hegemony is beginning to end under the new president — a development that could positively influence the Visegrad Four. He emphasized that the West must accept Vladimir Putin’s continued presidency in Russia and acknowledge that the Russians have won the war.

He recalled that the U.S. openly sought regime change in Russia, which has contributed to the current conflict — one that the EU is financing. In this competition, he stated, Russia currently holds the advantage, while Europe is weakening itself.

 

The Partition of Ukraine Has Begun

PM Orban emphasized that Ukraine’s fate appears sealed and its partition has already begun. “A Russian zone already exists, and today’s debate is only about how many provinces it should include,” he said. He asserted that Ukraine will split into three parts: a Russian-controlled zone, a demilitarized area, and a Western zone.

He then assessed the situation of EU. He noted that in 2008, the EU accounted for 25 percent of the world’s economic output, while the United States accounted for 23 percent. Today, these figures have reversed: Americans represent 27 percent, while Europeans only account for 17 percent. “This is clearly the result of poor European leadership,” he emphasized.

Mr. Orban declared that the EU is now in a state of disintegration, and if the current trajectory continues, the organization may only manage to approve one more seven-year budget. “This will be the EU’s last budget unless a fundamental change occurs,” he said.

He stressed that the solution is a deep restructuring of the union. He outlined a “concentric Europe” model, where member states participate at different levels of integration. The outermost circle would include countries cooperating only in two areas: military and energy security — including Turkey, the United Kingdom, and potentially even Ukraine as well. 

The second circle would involve the common market. This circle would be reserved for states who - besides engaging in security cooperation, also want to participate in the economic cooperation, similar to the EU's current internal market.

The third circle would be attached to the common currency, the eurozone itself, pairing monetary policy with a shared budget to ensure stability for participating countries.

Fourth, he mentioned that the innermost circle would be the political union, where not only economic cooperation but also shared political principles and values would be binding. This would include common regulations on migration, the rule of law, and social issues, along with mechanisms to enforce them.

The prime minister stressed that only a concentric, flexible structure can ensure European countries cooperate at different levels while still acting together as a whole. Without this shift, he warned, “at most one more seven-year budget can be drawn up, and then the union will fall apart.”

If we do not switch to this order, the union will collapse

– PM Orban declared. 

 

Why didn’t the Hungarian economy collapse when the EU’s did?

This question was also raised by PM Orban. The reason, he said, is because Hungary broke away from the European economic model in time, in 2010—a model based on aid-dependent economies. He pointed out that Hungary had built a different system, one that can be described as a work-based model. Its most important elements include labor market regulations, which are much more flexible than in Western countries: its basic principle is that 

those who want to work should be able to.

The unemployment benefit system and the tax system are also different; Hungary has a flat tax system. He also highlighted the family support system: while Western countries provide extra money as a right, Hungary links it to employment. He further mentioned that, unlike Western countries:

  • Hungary has no inheritance tax,
  • there is a transaction fee,
  • there is a sectoral tax,
  • energy policy is based on utility cost reductions,
  • there is support for outsourced investments, 
  • an outstanding housing support scheme exists,
  • and women enjoy the best existential security here.

He emphasized that these are not superficial, but deep, fundamental differences. “The Hungarian economic system could also be described as making sure that even the crust of the bread gets some butter,” he added.

 

EU leaders are now trying to pull the EU into joint debt

PM Orban pointed out that what the European Union is now trying to do is save the form it currently exists in, which is called joint indebtedness.

According to Mr. Orban, Brussels is bent on dragging everyone into it, which is precisely how the United States was created long ago. The plan here is exactly the same, and the best tool for this is Ukraine. EU leaders believe that the easiest way to impose a shared debt on member states is through the Russia-Ukraine war and by admitting Ukraine into the EU. The problem, he said, is that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would mean Europe enters the war.

He stressed that Europeans are mistaken—Ukraine’s EU membership, directly or indirectly, will definitely drag us into the war and, moreover, it would also ruin the EU, economically. So what does this mean for the next 1–2 years? PM Orban said he believes the EU will remain a secondary player in global politics. He also warned that the rotation of governments, a fundamental element of democracy, is at risk, as in certain places - for example Marie Le Pen in France, or the AFD in Germany - political opponents are not allowed to run in elections. 

He also pointed out that the development of mixed societies is already well advanced, with Christian and Islamic legal systems evolving side by side. “The unified European legal system will eventually collapse due to Islamization,” he warned. The Prime Minister then asked what should have been done differently. For example, he said, the Lisbon–Vladivostok megamarket should have been established, and the United Kingdom should have remained in the Union. “They could not achieve this because Western countries lacked stable governments; everywhere there were fragile coalition administrations. This is the lesson of the past 20 years,” he argued.

“The dream of a global market is definitively over; the world has returned to an era of great power politics, where competing blocs and markets emerge,” PM Orban stated. He emphasized that EU leaders are on the wrong path when they think that strengthening central institutions will grant the community great-power status, because in reality, this leads to ruthless centralization, not real strength.

 

Great power interests and the EU's paralysis

Viktor Orban recalled that Russia’s goal is to stop Western expansion, China’s goal is to break U.S. dominance and secure privileged access to the Russian economy, and Ukraine’s goal is to keep its economy alive, which would collapse without external financial support. He noted that the European Union, meanwhile, is only preparing to maintain Ukraine’s war capabilities and keep the United States engaged in the conflict.

He also recalled that the American goals are shifting. Joe Biden has pursued a different policy, while Donald Trump  prioritizes economic agreements with Russia and subordinating the EU, economically. Viktor Orban emphasized: as long as the war continues, the EU is a “lame duck,” completely dependent on Washington for defense. This dependence prevents the EU from pursuing an independent trade policy.

He pointed out that Europe should not be knocking on Washington’s door, but instead should conclude a security agreement with Moscow that would exclude Ukraine from NATO and EU membership, while allowing for strategic cooperation. “We are not anti-Ukraine; we want a future and perspective for Ukraine,” he said, adding that the collapse of a neighboring country would pose a serious threat to Hungary.

Continuing the war is a losing strategy for Europe, one that subordinates the EU to the United States, PM Orban said, in summary. 

 

Two paths lie ahed for Hungary 

PM Orban made it clear that Hungary faces two strategic options. One is to join Brussels’ policies — the position represented by the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Tisza parties. He stressed that this would plunge the country into chaos and poverty: an aid-based economy, multi-tier taxes, the abandonment of the state-sponsored utility cost reduction scheme, the transformation of the curent family support system, whilst backing Ukraine and its EU membership, accepting the migration pact, and adopting the euro.

The other path is the continuation of the Hungarian model: a work-based state, national economic policy, a pro-peace stance, staying out of joint debts, strategic partnership with Ukraine instead of membership, independent energy policy, rejection of migration, strengthening the V4, and balanced relations with the U.S., China, and Russia. This model is based on peace, the common market, our own money, and independence - PM Orban emphasized.

 

Victory plan for 2026

PM Orban indicated that currently the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance is the frontrunner, amd that - according to their own surveys - they would win 80 out of 106 electoral districts. He emphasized, however, that being a frontrunner is not enough; it must be earned through work. The party leadership appointed Balazs Orban, PM Orban's policy chief, who will be in charge of executing the victory plan.

Viktor Orban gave a detailed lowdown of the government's targeted economic program: the maternity leave benefit (CSED) and the child care benefit (GYED) were made tax-exempt, the family tax allowance was increased, the home creation program was launched, pensioners received shopping vouchers, lifetime tax exemption was introduced for young mothers with three children, the 13th-month bonus pension is now guaranteed, and wage hikes are ensured. “What we say, we always do,” he emphasized.

He pointed out, however, that digital development must be accelerated, as political battles are now being fought online. He also highlighted the significance of peace rallies, winning the contest to demonstrate governing capacity, and the mobilizing power of national consultations.

He asked everyone to do everything possible for the common goal. Peace marches must be organized, and a new national consultation will be launched, including Tisza’s leaked tax hike plans.

In closing, Viktor Orban emphasized that leadership skills are crucial to Hungary’s success. “If we have a foolish government, we will go bankrupt,” he warned. After the 2026 victory, he promised to strengthen the V4, double the European Patriots group, and pledged to "occupy" Brussels, politically. “In the fall of 2026, I will return to give an exciting lecture,” PM Orban concluded his speech.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Itt a bizonyíték, Magyar Péter külső segítséggel támad

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Ők még nem tudják, hogy tavasszal úgy elcsúsznak az olajos földön, hogy a zsebekből kiesnek a mocskos eurók.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu