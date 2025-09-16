Orbán Viktorröszkei határátkelőhelymigráció
magyar

PM Orban: No Entry Here

Ten years have passed since the migrant crisis at the southern border, a milestone in the history of Hungarian border protection, Viktor Orban recalled the incident on his social media page. At the time Hungarians proved they were capable of defending their homeland on their own, he emphasized.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 09. 16. 11:07
The events at Roszke marked a turning point in Hungary's border protection (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
The events at Roszke marked a turning point in Hungary's border protection (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ten years ago, on September 16, 2015, hundreds of migrants attempted to force their way across the border at Roszke (on the Hungary-Serbia border). In his Facebook post, Viktor Orban wrote: "The photo was taken ten years ago, but as long as we live, we will not forget what happened that day. Ten years ago today, hundreds of migrants stormed Hungary’s southern border at Roszke. Thanks to the border fence and the heroism of Hungarian police officers, we stopped illegal migration that day. We showed Europe that we could do it."

Orbán Viktor a röszkei határroham évfordulóján üzent Brüsszelnek, hangsúlyozva: a migráció ügyében nincs kompromisszum.
On the anniversary of the border incident at Roszke, Viktor Orban sent a message to Brussels, stressing that there is no compromise on the issue of migration. 
Photo: AFP

We Can Only Rely on Ourselves

Hungary's Prime Minister emphasized:

For us Hungarians, the world changed that day. We learned that borders cannot be protected with regulations made in Brussels or pacts invented in the imperial center. We learned that naivety is ruthlessly punished—even when coupled with goodwill. And we also learned that when trouble comes, we can only rely on ourselves.

Viktor Orban added that border protection requires not only a physical barrier but also courageous people.

Here we need a border fence and brave men protecting the frontier. We owe thanks to our police officers, our soldiers, our border guards, and everyone who defended Hungary’s borders on September 16, 2015, and who have defended our borders ever since!

– írta.

Viktor Orban’s Message to Brussels

The Prime Minister stressed that the courage of the Hungarian people obliges the government to make its position on migration clear at all times.

Their courage obliges us to send a message to Brussels again and again: on migration, there is no compromise. They can blackmail us, fine us, and produce another EU-conform opposition darling every four years, but they will never break the Hungarians,

Viktor Orban wrote, ending his post with a short but clear message:

They will not get through here!

Cover photo: The events at Roszke marked a turning point in Hungary's border protection (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekOrbán Viktor

A hazai pöcesajtó esete a valósággal

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A haladó újságírók szellemi fogyatékosnak tettetik magukat a svéd miniszterelnök kedvéért.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu