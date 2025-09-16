Ten years ago, on September 16, 2015, hundreds of migrants attempted to force their way across the border at Roszke (on the Hungary-Serbia border). In his Facebook post, Viktor Orban wrote: "The photo was taken ten years ago, but as long as we live, we will not forget what happened that day. Ten years ago today, hundreds of migrants stormed Hungary’s southern border at Roszke. Thanks to the border fence and the heroism of Hungarian police officers, we stopped illegal migration that day. We showed Europe that we could do it."
PM Orban: No Entry Here
Ten years have passed since the migrant crisis at the southern border, a milestone in the history of Hungarian border protection, Viktor Orban recalled the incident on his social media page. At the time Hungarians proved they were capable of defending their homeland on their own, he emphasized.
We Can Only Rely on Ourselves
Hungary's Prime Minister emphasized:
For us Hungarians, the world changed that day. We learned that borders cannot be protected with regulations made in Brussels or pacts invented in the imperial center. We learned that naivety is ruthlessly punished—even when coupled with goodwill. And we also learned that when trouble comes, we can only rely on ourselves.
Viktor Orban added that border protection requires not only a physical barrier but also courageous people.
Here we need a border fence and brave men protecting the frontier. We owe thanks to our police officers, our soldiers, our border guards, and everyone who defended Hungary’s borders on September 16, 2015, and who have defended our borders ever since!
Viktor Orban’s Message to Brussels
The Prime Minister stressed that the courage of the Hungarian people obliges the government to make its position on migration clear at all times.
Their courage obliges us to send a message to Brussels again and again: on migration, there is no compromise. They can blackmail us, fine us, and produce another EU-conform opposition darling every four years, but they will never break the Hungarians,
Viktor Orban wrote, ending his post with a short but clear message:
They will not get through here!
Cover photo: The events at Roszke marked a turning point in Hungary's border protection (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
Csaba Domotor Slams Left’s Silence on Death Threats Against Patriots + Video
The Fidesz MEP was a guest on the Fighters' Hour program.
Szentkiralyi: Only a Brave, Patriotic Government Can Defend Hungary
If Viktor Orban were not in power, we too would be under threat by the immigration crisis, the Fidesz group leader in Budapest's City Council pointed out.
Majority of Hungarians Reject the Tisza Package
According to a survey by Szazadveg, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar's ideas are extremely unpopular.
Hungary FM: The Hungarian People Do Not Want Illegal Migration
Hungarian citizens have unequivocally said "no" to illegal migration.
