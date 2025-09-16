PM Orban: No Entry Here

Viktor Orban’s Message to Brussels

The Prime Minister stressed that the courage of the Hungarian people obliges the government to make its position on migration clear at all times.

Their courage obliges us to send a message to Brussels again and again: on migration, there is no compromise. They can blackmail us, fine us, and produce another EU-conform opposition darling every four years, but they will never break the Hungarians,

Viktor Orban wrote, ending his post with a short but clear message: