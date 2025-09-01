As reported, Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai scored another stunning free-kick goal in the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. The spectacular, match-deciding shot even drew a reaction from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who joked that next time Szoboszlai might shoot Tibor Kapu into space. There's a double play on words here as much celebrated Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, whose last name happens to mean "goal", recently returned home after successfully completing the Axiom-4 mission on the International Space Station.