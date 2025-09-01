Rendkívüli

PM Orban on Szoboszlai’s Goal: “Next Time He’ll Launch Tibor Kapu into Space!”

Hungary's Prime Minister could not stay silent about the Liverpool player’s fantastic shot.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 01. 16:12
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai shoots spectacular goal against Arsenal (Photo: AFP/Darren Staples)
As reported, Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai scored another stunning free-kick goal in the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. The spectacular, match-deciding shot even drew a reaction from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who joked that next time Szoboszlai might shoot Tibor Kapu into space. There's a double play on words here as much celebrated Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, whose last name happens to mean "goal", recently returned home after successfully completing the Axiom-4 mission on the International Space Station. 

 

