PM Orban: Patriots Are Under Attack

"A 31-year-old man was shot dead in America. Charlie Kirk was a conservative, family man who was not afraid to voice his opinion. The globalist Left hated him for it," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

The death of Charlie Kirk: the FBI released the first details about the suspect after the weapon was found (Photo: Getty Images North America/David Ryder)

He added:

Last year in Slovakia, five bullets were fired into the country’s Prime Minister in broad daylight. Robert Fico was never afraid to say when he disagreed with the globalist elite. They hate him for it. Recently in the Czech Republic, the leading election candidate was attacked with a crutch. For Andrej Babis, the Czech Republic always comes first. His political opponents hate him for it.

The Hungarian Prime Minister believes Hungary is an island of peace for now, but we must be very careful.

Those who today shove journalists or fantasize about hanging them, who imitate an assassination on stage, are sowing the seeds of the same politics of hate that have led to tragedies in other countries. Winning an election is worthwhile only if it is to build a better, stronger, more beautiful country. It cannot be done out of revenge, hatred, or threats. Let there be peace, freedom, and unity!

PM Orban concluded his post.