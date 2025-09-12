PM Orban: Polish Drone Incident Could Have Happened in Hungary

"We must strike while the iron is hot," said Viktor Orban, who traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on a brief working visit. Speaking on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that rapid-paced economic growth is unfolding between Hungary and the Emirates.

"So far, investments from the Emirates have not targeted Central Europe and Hungary, so we thought we would seize the opportunity to become this country’s strategic partner in the region," the Prime Minister said. PM Orban highlighted that during the talks, they identified industries where the two countries could work together in the future: the energy sector, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

"In the next round of negotiations, we may already be able to close some larger-scale programs," said Viktor Orban, noting that trade between Hungary and the Emirates has increased by 24 percent.

The Prime Minister said that the incident in Poland shows the dangerous circumstances we are living in. "When trouble happens, suddenly everyone looks up. The threat of war is direct; we are neighbors of the country where the war is taking place," he added.

Regarding peace efforts, he took the view that things are moving forward quickly. "While we focus on the Russia–Ukraine war, negotiating partners are not concentrating only on this," Orban noted, citing Russia’s integration into the international economy and energy issues as examples.

"The Poles are our historic friends, so Hungary must be the first to respond to anything that concerns Poland’s sovereignty," he said.

Regarding European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s speech on Wednesday, Viktor Orban stressed:

For three and a half years we have been bearing the consequences of a war that we have nothing to do with, in which we never participated.

Viktor Orban emphasized that the Western political elite, led by Von der Leyen, wants to push Central Europeans into the war.

On the motion of no confidence against Ursula von der Leyen, he said:

public support is fluctuating, but I don’t believe in opinion polls. What is clear, however, is that the Commission President’s political foundations are flawed.

According to the Prime Minister, the green transition, sanctions, trade and migration policies must be reviewed, as the European Union is currently heading for disaster under Von der Leyen's misguided leadership.