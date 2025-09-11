PM Orban: Von der Leyen Must Go!

"What days these are! Russian drones were shot down in Polish airspace. The president of the Commission, who in reality is an employee of the member states, gave a blatantly pro-war political speech. The word 'Ukraine' was mentioned 35 times," Viktor Orban pointed out in a post on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, at the Civic Picnic hosted by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary, at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse, September 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Hungary's Prime Minister added:

She threatened everyone. Those who do not follow the Brussels herd will have all EU funds taken away. We responded. In the afternoon, we submitted the Patriots’ motion of no confidence: Von der Leyen must go!

PM Orban continued: "Great challenges, bitter debates. Changes are coming, whether we like it or not. The question is, what answers we will give."

A Brussels answer or a Hungarian answer? That will determine what our country looks like,

he added.