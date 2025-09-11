BrüsszelVon der LeyenOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Von der Leyen Must Go!

Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated what will determine Hungary's future and sent a tough message to the pro-war Brussels leadership.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 11. 12:16
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, speaking at the Civic Picnic hosted by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary, at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse, September 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, speaking at the Civic Picnic hosted by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary, at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse, September 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"What days these are! Russian drones were shot down in Polish airspace. The president of the Commission, who in reality is an employee of the member states, gave a blatantly pro-war political speech. The word 'Ukraine' was mentioned 35 times," Viktor Orban pointed out in a post on his social media page.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke a Polgári Magyarországért Alapítvány rendezvényén, a Polgári Pikniken a kötcsei Dobozy-kúriában 2025. szeptember 7-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, at the Civic Picnic hosted by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary, at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse, September 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Hungary's Prime Minister added:

She threatened everyone. Those who do not follow the Brussels herd will have all EU funds taken away. We responded. In the afternoon, we submitted the Patriots’ motion of no confidence: Von der Leyen must go!

PM Orban continued: "Great challenges, bitter debates. Changes are coming, whether we like it or not. The question is, what answers we will give."

A Brussels answer or a Hungarian answer? That will determine what our country looks like,

he added.

"A competitive, independent, family-friendly, peaceful and secure Hungary. Or, as the opposition Tisza Party and Democratic Coalition (DK), paid and handled by Brussels, suggest: a Brussels-controlled, overtaxed, pro-migration, pro-war and pro-Ukraine Hungary. The equation is becoming clearer and clearer," Viktor Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban, president of Fidesz, speaking at the Civic Picnic hosted by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary, at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse, September 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekcharlie kirk

Majka és Krúbi számára eljött a pont, ahol mélyen magukba kell nézniük

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Elég egyetlen pszichésen beteg ember, aki a koncerten valaki meggyilkolását látván komolyan veszi a produkciót és felhatalmazva érzi magát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu