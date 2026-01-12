International Support for Viktor Orban: Messages From Leading Politicians Around the World + Videos

Numerous leading politicians spoke out in support of Viktor Orban. The Hungarian Prime Minister was described as a sovereigntist leader, a courageous statesman, and a consistent national politician, while Hungary’s role was also highlighted in today’s uncertain global environment.
The international recognition of the Hungarian Prime Minister is underscored by the fact that many leaders expressed their support in public messages. Several emphasized that Viktor Orban is a key political actor not only in his own country, but across Europe as a whole.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Viktor Orban an outstanding statesman.
H stressed that the world needs patriotic, level-headed, strong leaders with a strategic vision, and that the Hungarian Prime Minister has these qualities. In his video message, he recalled that
I have known Viktor Orban for twenty-five years. He visited Israel and wanted to learn from our experience of economic success. He was looking for ways to translate that into Hungary’s economic success. Since then, a close friendship has developed between us, and under his leadership excellent relations have developed between our countries. We respect each other’s national rights. We understand one another and help each other on the international stage.
The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that security is by no means given. This requires strong leaders with a clear-headed, strategic vision who love their country unconditionally. It requires perseverance and unwavering courage.
And I believe Viktor Orban possesses all of these qualities.
"He has the perseverance, courage, and wisdom to protect his country and his people," he concluded.
Several supportive supportive messages were sent from Italy. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized that his party, the Lega, stands fully behind Fidesz, and also highlighted that Hungary has come a long way, showing that it is indeed possible to stand up to pressure from Brussels. He wished the ruling party every success in the upcoming elections.
This is a decisive moment, when a clear challenge has been issued to the Hungarian people and to all of Europe. It is a choice of courage, identity, and responsibility. The Lega stands with you. We are proud of the path we have traveled together in Europe, a path that in 2024 led to the formation of the Patriots group, the third-largest political group in the European Parliament today and poised for further growth. And above all, we are friends even before being allies.
