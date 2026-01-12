Giorgia MeloniFideszBrüsszelAndrej BabisMatteo SalviniOrbán ViktorNetanjahuAlice WeidelMarine Le PenAlekszandar Vucsics
International Support for Viktor Orban: Messages From Leading Politicians Around the World + Videos

Leading political figures from around the world praised both Viktor Orban and Hungary, with video messages delivered at the Fidesz Congress. In this roundup, Magyar Nemzet presents who voiced their support for the Hungarian Prime Minister and why.

Sebők Barbara
2026. 01. 12. 15:00
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the party congress in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the party congress in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI)
Numerous leading politicians spoke out in support of Viktor Orban. The Hungarian Prime Minister was described as a sovereigntist leader, a courageous statesman, and a consistent national politician, while Hungary’s role was also highlighted in today’s uncertain global environment.

Számos vezető politikus szólalt fel Orbán Viktor mellett
Numerous leading politicians voiced their support for Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

The international recognition of the Hungarian Prime Minister is underscored by the fact that many leaders expressed their support in public messages. Several emphasized that Viktor Orban is a key political actor not only in his own country, but across Europe as a whole.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Viktor Orban an outstanding statesman.

 

H stressed that the world needs patriotic, level-headed, strong leaders with a strategic vision, and that the Hungarian Prime Minister has these qualities. In his video message, he recalled that

I have known Viktor Orban for twenty-five years. He visited Israel and wanted to learn from our experience of economic success. He was looking for ways to translate that into Hungary’s economic success. Since then, a close friendship has developed between us, and under his leadership excellent relations have developed between our countries. We respect each other’s national rights. We understand one another and help each other on the international stage.

Teherán szerint Benjamin Netanjahu izraeli miniszterelnök szavai „aláássák a nemzeti egységet”
Benjamin Netanyahu described Viktor Orban as an outstanding statesman (Photo: AFP)

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that security is by no means given. This requires strong leaders with a clear-headed, strategic vision who love their country unconditionally. It requires perseverance and unwavering courage.

And I believe Viktor Orban possesses all of these qualities.

"He has the perseverance, courage, and wisdom to protect his country and his people," he concluded.

Several supportive supportive messages were sent from Italy. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized that his party, the Lega, stands fully behind Fidesz, and also highlighted that Hungary has come a long way, showing that it is indeed possible to stand up to pressure from Brussels. He wished the ruling party every success in the upcoming elections. 

This is a decisive moment, when a clear challenge has been issued to the Hungarian people and to all of Europe. It is a choice of courage, identity, and responsibility. The Lega stands with you. We are proud of the path we have traveled together in Europe, a path that in 2024 led to the formation of the Patriots group, the third-largest political group in the European Parliament today and poised for further growth. And above all, we are friends even before being allies.

Matteo Salvini miniszterelnök-helyettes hangsúlyozta, hogy pártja, a Liga teljes mellszélességgel a Fidesz mellett áll
 Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized that his party, the Lega, stands fully behind Fidesz (Photo: AFP)

According to Italy's  Deputy Prime Minister, these shared struggles prove that there is an alternative to today’s European Union. He said it is possible to say no to Brussels’ dictates and blackmail, and that another Europe is conceivable. In his words, today the European Union and Europe are two different concepts drifting further apart. While many speak only the language of war, Fidesz in Hungary, like the Lega in Italy, speaks the language of peace and fights for the security of citizens and nations.

Thus, in the face of the decisive challenge, the message is simple and powerful: if you want peace, vote for Fidesz, 

he emphasized. 

He described the Tisza Party as a left-wing coalition that places  Brussels' interests above national interests and is ready to join the war ambitions of euro-bureaucrats. He concluded by thanking Hungary from Italy for its consistency and encouraged continued cooperation for a Europe of nations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent her message in English. She referred to Viktor Orban as her friend and said that

at times we may disagree, but we know how to understand each other, because we are united by higher values: our friendship, our love for our peoples and the deep bond between our nations united by a shared heritage and by the three colors of our beautiful flags. 

Giorgia Meloni underlined: "Together we stand for a Europe that respects national sovereignty, is proud of its cultural and religious roots and its identity, strong in protecting its borders and its security, courageous in supporting families as the fundamental cell of our societies, and pragmatic in defending our producers from bureaucratic overregulations and ideological green follies."

She said that these principles are being pushed into the background across Europe, but expressed hope that they will continue to prevail in Hungary, and finally asked God’s blessing on all those working for these goals.

In the person of Viktor Orban, Hungarians can rely on a leader who is exceptional in his intelligence and perseverance, Marine Le Pen said in her message. 

The parliamentary group leader of the French National Rally (RN) also assured the Prime Minister of her support and wished him every success in the upcoming election. She said that the ties between the National Rally and Fidesz go far beyond politics. After so many years, mutual appreciation and respect have been replaced by even deeper bonds: trust, solidarity, and above all friendship and brotherhood.

Thanks to leaders like Viktor Orban, the camp of patriots, the defenders of nations and sovereign peoples, is growing stronger in Europe. Soon, when this victory is made complete, we will look back on these moments of brotherly unity built over recent years, offering our peoples the future they deserve.

Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s AfD, emphasized that all sovereigntists in Europe hope for Viktor Orban's victory in the upcoming election.

She recalled that in recent months she had several opportunities to visit Hungary and speak personally with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. She noted that the European Union today treats Hungary's Prime Minister as an enemy, while war-mongering has become an integral part of EU policy, just like the violation of fundamental freedoms. Alice Weidel also stated that she is ashamed of her fellow German citizens Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber. She said: 

 I am convinced that Viktor Orban is the guarantor of the sovereignty and freedom of European states. Ten years ago, he courageously stood up against mass migration, and today he is fighting for peace in Ukraine, in the interest of Europe. No other head of state or government does this.

According to Weidel, this is precisely why Viktor Orban is under attack within the European Union. In her view, the EU is characterized by war agitation, surveillance, autocratic governance, paternalism, and restricted freedoms. The list could go on much longer, she added. In conclusions, she wished success in the upcoming elections, stressing that

Europe needs Hungary and Viktor Orban, and that in her view the sovereign Europe as a whole is placing its hopes on the Hungarian Prime Minister in this election.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis took  the view that Viktor Orban is truly one of Europe’s most important politicians, who always fights for the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people under all circumstance.

In his message, he described the Prime Minister as a true Hungarian and warned that the survival of Europe is a shared interest, with protecting national interests playing a key role.

"The Patriots want to save Europe, because we see what is happening with the green transition and illegal migration," he added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described Hungary's Prime Minister as a very courageous and honest politician. According to Vucic, 

Viktor Orban deserves respect, as no one has ever been able to force him to act against the interests of his country.

Vucic also praised the work the Hungarian Prime Minister has done to strengthen relations between Serbia and Hungary.

Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria's Freedom Party (FPO), recalled that Austria and Hungary are bound by a long shared history and close friendship.

At the European Union level, we move forward shoulder to shoulder in the Patriots for Europe alliance. Together, we are fighting to reform the European Union and to return to a Europe of strong nation-states. Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is one of these strong nation-states

He said Hungary consistently exposes Europe’s flawed decisions, especially on migration, and does not give in to pressure from Brussels even when attempts are made to break the country by freezing EU funds. According to Kickl, Viktor Orban is the guarantee that Hungary will continue to pursue a strong and courageous policy, from which other nations can also draw strength.

He added that only in this way can Europe move in a positive direction, and said he is proud to work with Fidesz and other patriotic parties to renew the bloc.

Mateusz Morawiecki, president of the European Conservatives and Reformists and former Polish Prime Minister, said that

under Viktor Orban’s leadership, Hungary is an important pillar of security in today’s uncertain times.

He also stressed that he believes that Hungarian patriots are a serious force, contributing significantly to the victory of sovereign states.

The leader of Spain's Patriots, Santiago Abascal, described Viktor Orban as a true patriot and an excellent friend.

In his view, Hungary's Prime Minister has proven that there is an alternative to globalism and woke ideology. 

Abascal emphasized that the upcoming election is not only about a politician and a political party. The stakes of the election are Hungary’s sovereignty and whether this nation will be able to defend its borders.

Argentine President Javier Milei asked God’s blessing on all those who fight for freedom.

Viktor Orban has turned Hungary into a bastion of the Western world in a Europe that is increasingly being engulfed by darkness,

he said.

Viktor Orban: We Look Good Again

In several social media posts, Viktor Orban recalled Saturday's Fidesz Congress and nominating convention. The Hungarian Prime Minister believes that only a political force that is capable of creating unity within itself can create national unity.

The full broadcast of the Fidesz convention can be viewed here:

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Fidesz, delivers a speech at the party congress at Hungexpo in Budapest on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

