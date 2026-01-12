International Support for Viktor Orban: Messages From Leading Politicians Around the World + Videos

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized that his party, the Lega, stands fully behind Fidesz (Photo: AFP)

According to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, these shared struggles prove that there is an alternative to today’s European Union. He said it is possible to say no to Brussels’ dictates and blackmail, and that another Europe is conceivable. In his words, today the European Union and Europe are two different concepts drifting further apart. While many speak only the language of war, Fidesz in Hungary, like the Lega in Italy, speaks the language of peace and fights for the security of citizens and nations.

Thus, in the face of the decisive challenge, the message is simple and powerful: if you want peace, vote for Fidesz,

he emphasized.

He described the Tisza Party as a left-wing coalition that places Brussels' interests above national interests and is ready to join the war ambitions of euro-bureaucrats. He concluded by thanking Hungary from Italy for its consistency and encouraged continued cooperation for a Europe of nations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent her message in English. She referred to Viktor Orban as her friend and said that

at times we may disagree, but we know how to understand each other, because we are united by higher values: our friendship, our love for our peoples and the deep bond between our nations united by a shared heritage and by the three colors of our beautiful flags.

Giorgia Meloni underlined: "Together we stand for a Europe that respects national sovereignty, is proud of its cultural and religious roots and its identity, strong in protecting its borders and its security, courageous in supporting families as the fundamental cell of our societies, and pragmatic in defending our producers from bureaucratic overregulations and ideological green follies."

She said that these principles are being pushed into the background across Europe, but expressed hope that they will continue to prevail in Hungary, and finally asked God’s blessing on all those working for these goals.

In the person of Viktor Orban, Hungarians can rely on a leader who is exceptional in his intelligence and perseverance, Marine Le Pen said in her message.

The parliamentary group leader of the French National Rally (RN) also assured the Prime Minister of her support and wished him every success in the upcoming election. She said that the ties between the National Rally and Fidesz go far beyond politics. After so many years, mutual appreciation and respect have been replaced by even deeper bonds: trust, solidarity, and above all friendship and brotherhood.

Thanks to leaders like Viktor Orban, the camp of patriots, the defenders of nations and sovereign peoples, is growing stronger in Europe. Soon, when this victory is made complete, we will look back on these moments of brotherly unity built over recent years, offering our peoples the future they deserve.

Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s AfD, emphasized that all sovereigntists in Europe hope for Viktor Orban's victory in the upcoming election.

She recalled that in recent months she had several opportunities to visit Hungary and speak personally with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. She noted that the European Union today treats Hungary's Prime Minister as an enemy, while war-mongering has become an integral part of EU policy, just like the violation of fundamental freedoms. Alice Weidel also stated that she is ashamed of her fellow German citizens Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber. She said:

I am convinced that Viktor Orban is the guarantor of the sovereignty and freedom of European states. Ten years ago, he courageously stood up against mass migration, and today he is fighting for peace in Ukraine, in the interest of Europe. No other head of state or government does this.

According to Weidel, this is precisely why Viktor Orban is under attack within the European Union. In her view, the EU is characterized by war agitation, surveillance, autocratic governance, paternalism, and restricted freedoms. The list could go on much longer, she added. In conclusions, she wished success in the upcoming elections, stressing that

Europe needs Hungary and Viktor Orban, and that in her view the sovereign Europe as a whole is placing its hopes on the Hungarian Prime Minister in this election.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis took the view that Viktor Orban is truly one of Europe’s most important politicians, who always fights for the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people under all circumstance.

In his message, he described the Prime Minister as a true Hungarian and warned that the survival of Europe is a shared interest, with protecting national interests playing a key role.

"The Patriots want to save Europe, because we see what is happening with the green transition and illegal migration," he added.