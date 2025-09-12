PM Orban: What We Promised, We Delivered + Video

"We will do everything, I will do everything, that I promised," said Viktor Orban in a video uploaded to his social media page. Hungary's Prime Minister also gave examples to prove that every commitment eventually becomes reality.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Everything we promised, regarding pensions, tax cuts, support for families, has been put in place since July 1,

emphasized Viktor Orban, adding that infant- and childcare benefits (GYED and GYES) have become exempt from tax. "We have already increased the tax breaks after children by 50 percent, and as of October 1, mothers with three children will no longer pay personal income tax for the rest of their lives," the Prime Minister continued. He also noted that they have launched a 3 percent state-subsidized housing loan.

The fact that we are able to carry out these programs shows that this country has strength,

Viktor Orban emphasized.