Self-Exposing Recording: Tisza Party VP Instructs EP Leaders on What Line to Take Against Hungary

The latest audio recording forwarded to Magyar Nemzet highlights the close cooperation between the European Union leadership and the Tisza Party. At a party event in Budapest, the Tisza Party's vice-president admitted that Brussels’ aim is to make life miserable for the Hungarian government, which often directly or indirectly impacts the country itself. Zoltan Tarr also told his audience that he instructs EP group leaders in Brussels on what positions to take regarding Hungary.

The MEP of the Tisza Party said: "Practically because of the Hungarian government, we Hungarians are the black sheep of the EU. We don’t see any intention otherwise. The intention is to make life miserable for the government, which unfortunately has an indirect or often direct impact on the country. Just this week I spoke with the leaders of almost every EP group about the government’s measures taken in recent weeks and days. I told them which direction not to take, and which direction they should rather take when discussing these measures in the European Parliament."

Confessions

In recent days, several recordings have surfaced revealing what Peter Magyar’s team is planning for the coming months and in the event of an electoral victory. And it was none other than Zoltan Tarr, the key figure of the Tisza Party and head of its EP delegation, who made these statements at internal party forums.

On Wednesday we reported that the Tisza Party has forged close cooperation with one of Brussels’ loyal allies: Donald Tusk’s government in Warsaw.

A dedicated team is working to help Peter Magyar’s movement apply Polish experience in Hungary against the conservative government.

Zoltan Tarr also admitted this in another leaked recording, revealed by our paper on Tuesday, that the Tisza Party's program had been prepared at full speed already in the spring, but that only a “very late” and very short extract would be made public. This shows that Peter Magyar and the Tisza intend to deliberately mislead voters, which is why their leaked tax hike plan caused serious disruptions in the party's campaign.