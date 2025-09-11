Rendkívüli

Újabb hatalmas elismerést kapott Szoboszlai Dominik!

hangfelvételjogTarr ZoltánválasztásEurópai Unió
magyar

Self-Exposing Recording: Tisza Party VP Instructs EP Leaders on What Line to Take Against Hungary

The vice-president of the Tisza Party is caught coordinating with leaders of European Parliament groups on what line they should take against the Hungarian government, as revealed by a new audio recording obtained by Magyra Nemzet. Zoltan Tarr also admitted at an internal party forum that Brussels deliberately seeks to make life difficult for the Hungarian government, which often affects the country as a whole. This is further proof that the EU elite, working closely with Peter Magyar and his party, are acting against the Hungarian people in a bid to bring down the sovereignist Orban government.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 09. 11. 16:42
Tisza párt
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The latest audio recording forwarded to Magyar Nemzet highlights the close cooperation between the European Union leadership and the Tisza Party. At a party event in Budapest, the Tisza Party's vice-president admitted that Brussels’ aim is to make life miserable for the Hungarian government, which often directly or indirectly impacts the country itself. Zoltan Tarr also told his audience that he instructs EP group leaders in Brussels on what positions to take regarding Hungary.

The MEP of the Tisza Party said: "Practically because of the Hungarian government, we Hungarians are the black sheep of the EU. We don’t see any intention otherwise. The intention is to make life miserable for the government, which unfortunately has an indirect or often direct impact on the country. Just this week I spoke with the leaders of almost every EP group about the government’s measures taken in recent weeks and days. I told them which direction not to take, and which direction they should rather take when discussing these measures in the European Parliament."

Confessions

In recent days, several recordings have surfaced revealing what Peter Magyar’s team is planning for the coming months and in the event of an electoral victory. And it was none other than Zoltan Tarr, the key figure of the Tisza Party and head of its EP delegation, who made these statements at internal party forums.

On Wednesday we reported that the Tisza Party has forged close cooperation with one of Brussels’ loyal allies: Donald Tusk’s government in Warsaw. 

 A dedicated team is working to help Peter Magyar’s movement apply Polish experience in Hungary against the conservative government.

Zoltan Tarr also admitted this in another leaked recording, revealed by our paper on Tuesday, that the Tisza Party's program had been prepared at full speed already in the spring, but that only a “very late” and very short extract would be made public. This shows that Peter Magyar and the Tisza intend to deliberately mislead voters, which is why their leaked tax hike plan caused serious disruptions in the party's campaign.

Tisza Party Intriguing in Brussels

Returning to what was said in the recent recording, Zoltan Tarr's remarks confirm the Tisza Party's long-standing policy, which involves total submission to the Brussels elite and encouraging EU decision-makers to take steps contrary to Hungary’s interests with the goal of toppling the patriotic government. 

One notorious example of this was Kinga Kollar's  statement. 

At the EP’s Budgetary Control Committee in April, the MEP for the Tisza Party argued that the withholding of EU funds was working well because it blocked Hungary’s economic growth,

and, in her words, the "positive side" was that the deteriorating quality of life helped the opposition. "The positive side is that the deteriorating quality of life of Hungarians has strengthened the opposition. And because of that I am very positive about the 2026 elections,” Kinga Kollar said.

Total Submission

It is no novelty that Peter Magyar’s party is steered from Brussels – specifically by Manfred Weber’s European People’s Party. Zoltan Tarr himself admitted this last fall in an interview with the Republikon Institute: "I don’t have strong, well-developed positions on every issue, including domestic politics, and that’s no secret… For that reason we rely heavily on the EPP line, which is also a kind of obligation. If we are members of something, we should not constantly question how and in what way we represent the obligations and positions that come with that membership."

Peter Magyar Kept on String of Parliamentary Immunity

A Tisza Párt és az Európai Unió vezetésének együttműködését az a közös érdek vezérli, hogy Magyarországon kormányváltás törtéjen. Ezt nyíltan el is mondták az Európai Parlament emlékezetes, tavaly októberi strasbourgi ülésén. 

The cooperation between the Tisza Party and the EU leadership is driven by a shared goal: to bring about a change of government in Hungary. This was openly stated at the European Parliament’s memorable session in Strasbourg last October, when 

Manfred Weber declared bluntly that Peter Magyar would defeat Orban because the Tisza leader represents the future.


One striking example of this shared interest is how Weber and his leftist allies have been shielding Peter Magyar for more than a year by refusing to decide on lifting his parliamentary immunity.

"It seems clear that Peter Magyar will be permanently hidden behind his immunity here in Brussels," as Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor noted earlier this summer. The Tisza Party leader's case erupted in June 2024, when he got into an altercation with a man who was filming him at the Otkert nightclub in Budapest. 

The seized the man’s phone and threw it into the Danube. Police launched an investigation on suspicion of vandalism and disorderly conduct,

but the case was transferred to the Central Investigative Chief Prosecutor’s Office due to Magyar’s EP immunity. In October 2024, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office officially requested the European Parliament to lift his immunity to allow prosecution.

Csaba Domotor added in his video statement that "the Weber-style grand coalition has closed ranks again – there is no decision on the immunity issue, no committee vote, no plenary vote."

The formula is therefore clear, as Zoltan Tarr said in the recording: the Brussels elite, working closely with the current leading force of the Hungarian opposition, are doing everything they can to bring down the sovereignist Orban government.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekcharlie kirk

Majka és Krúbi számára eljött a pont, ahol mélyen magukba kell nézniük

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Elég egyetlen pszichésen beteg ember, aki a koncerten valaki meggyilkolását látván komolyan veszi a produkciót és felhatalmazva érzi magát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.