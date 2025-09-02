Tisza’s Shameful Confession: “We Were Told Not to Talk About Ukraine or LGBTQ” + Video

What Balatonoszod was for Gyurcsany’s party, Etyek appears to be for Peter Magyar and his allies. A new video now proves that the Tisza Party is receiving orders from abroad — leaving no doubt that Brussels is pulling the strings. Alexandra Szentkiralyi, Fidesz’s faction leader in the Budapest Assembly, highlighted that during a forum in Etyek, with Zoltan Tarr and Daniel Dalnoki present, guest speaker Daniel Molnar made a striking admission. Molnar said instructions came directly from Tisza Party headquarters:

We were asked not to talk about Ukraine and LGBTQ.

The footage shows Daniel Molnar, Tisza’s Budapest representative, sitting next to party chief Peter Magyar.

Also in Etyek, Zoltan Tarr, Tisza’s MEP, stated there are certain issues they cannot discuss before the elections — because otherwise, they would lose.

I will not tell you everything, because then we will lose,

Tarr disclosed, which even Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted to on social media.

The video confirms what had long been suspected: the Tisza Party is being directed from abroad, with Brussels’s globalist leadership setting the pace for Peter Magyar’s movement. It also revealed which topics Tisza politicians have been told to avoid before the elections, since admitting them would mean sure defeat. Their plans to up taxes was likely one of these but they managed to let it slip out.

Szentkiralyi noted, their hidden tax hike plans were supposed to be kept under wraps until after the elections.

“In Peter Magyar’s tax system, nearly every Hungarian worker would have to pay more — in some cases hundreds of thousands of forints more,”

she warned in a social media post, stressing:

The video reveals that Tisza’s plans include abolishing the current flat-rate personal income tax.

According to the Fidesz politician, these are all Brussels-driven policies ordered by Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber: signing the migration pact and distributing migrants, abolishing Hungary's 13th month pension (under the guidance of economist Maria Zita Petschnig), prolonging the war and pushing Ukraine’s EU accession (led by Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi), ruining Hungarian farmers and agriculture (in the style of Gyorgy Rasko), and replacing Hungary’s child-protection law with a pro-LGBTQ law (directed by Kriszta Bodis). Szentkiralyi listed the likely topics along with their Tisza-allied advocates the party's politicians are to keep mum about before the elections.

“Peter Magyar’s team is even worse than Gyurcsany’s. They’ve already been caught red-handed before the elections: their strategy is to win first, then anything goes afterward,”

Szentkiralyi pointed out. She added: “Hungarians see through Tisza. We don’t need a puppet government.”