Csaba Domotor: Liberal Research Institutes Caught Manipulating Again

According to Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor, both international and domestic left-wing research institutes routinely manipulate opinion polls whenever a sovereigntist politician's victory seems likely. Domotor cited the Czech elections as an example, where Politico once again underestimated the support for Andrej Babis’s ANO party.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 13. 16:16
Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)
Posting on social media, Csaba Domotor highlighted that leftist-liberal pollsters have once again been caught distorting reality. He referred to post-election data showing that Andrej Babis's ANO 2011 party won with 35% of the vote, even though Politico’s forecasts had consistently shown much lower levels of support for months.

Dömötör
Csaba Domotor, Member of the European Parliament for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)

“This is exactly how seriously you should take every poll blasted out by international or domestic left-wing research institutes ahead of the 2026 elections,” MEP Domotor posted.

He accused Politico — which he called “the flagship of liberalism” — of “consistently and deliberately undermeasuring” ANO’s popularity, only to be forced to adjust its numbers as election day approached.

They do this every time an outcome unfavorable to them is expected. And right on cue, just before the election, they start crying out alleged Russian interference,

he said.

Domotor argued that the left-wing institutes’ strategy is entirely predictable: they always underestimate pro-nation, sovereignist parties and, when those parties win, they blame external factors like “Russian influence” for the result.

“The pollsters undermeasure, yet the sovereignist parties keep winning anyway. Once again, congratulations to our Czech friends! France, you’re up next,” the Fidesz MEP concluded his post.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP (Photo: MTI)

 

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
