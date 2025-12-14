PM Orban Recounts When He Felt “German Boots on His Chest”

At the anti-war rally Saturday in Mohacs, members of the audience also posed questions to Prime Minister Viktor Orban. One questioner asked which decision had been the most difficult and most risky he had made during his time in office. PM Orban prefaced his answer by saying he has many “horror stories,” but cannot yet share them because the people involved are still alive. For that reason, he chose to recount one particular episode.

“In Brussels, the German chancellor backed me into a corner,” Viktor Orban recalled. This was around 2016, when Angela Merkel—who served 16 years in office—was still chancellor.

“She called me to account over our border fence and over migration, insisting that I must admit it was impossible for a single country to stand against this. When a German threatens you, that is a serious matter,” PM Orban noted. The prime minister told the German chancellor that even ethnic Germans living in Hungary agreed with his position. “Berlin had once already tried to dictate who Hungarians were not allowed to live with. Now you want to tell us who we should live with,” Viktor Orban said he had argued to Merkel.

According to PM Orban, the chancellor responded by telling him that he would soon find out what it is like when Germany withdraws its protective hand from over Hungary.

“That was the moment when I had to take a deep breath. I imagined German boots on my chest, and with my last breath I still said no to Merkel,” PM Orban recalled.