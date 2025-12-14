PM Orban Outlines the Greatest Threats to Europe

Highlighting one of the key lines from PM Orban’s address, Szantho reiterated that Brussels’ planned seizure of frozen Russian assets effectively amounts to a declaration of war. He said that at the anti-war rally in Mohacs yesterday, the prime minister laid out a clear framework, identifying the three most serious dangers Europe currently faces.

According to Szantho, the first is war. What is happening in Brussels today, the think tank director argued, is no longer cooperation based on treaties, but the open exercise of political power. Instead of requiring unanimity, EU leaders want to decide on the use of immobilized Russian assets by qualified majority vote—deliberately sidelining Hungary.

This is not only a violation of sovereignty, but also an attack on financial legal protections, undermining trust in financial custodians and in the European financial system as a whole,

he emphasized. He also recalled that Europeans had been promised the war would come at no cost to them. By now, however, it has become clear that European taxpayers and future generations are to foot the bill for the conflict in Ukraine.

War and Migration Go Hand in Hand

Szantho identified migration as the second major danger. He wrote that the same Brussels mindset is at work here as well: instead of respecting nation-state decisions, centralized coercion is being used to manage the crisis, ignoring the security and social concerns of individual countries. Rather than strengthening border protection, quotas and redistribution mechanisms are being forced through—measures that, in the long run, only increase instability.

War and migration are linked, and in both cases they want European citizens to pay the price,

he pointed out.

A Firm No to External Pressure

Based on the PM's speech, Szantho said the third danger is the left—specifically the Tisza Party—which he described as nothing more than a political product manufactured in Brussels. He argued that this is no accident, but part of a deliberate strategy.