Orbán ViktorHáborúellenes GyűlésMohács
magyar

PM Orban Outlines the Greatest Threats to Europe

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has clearly defined what he sees as Europe’s three greatest dangers today, according to Miklos Szantho, who wrote about the prime minister's speech yesterday on his social media page. The director of the Center for Fundamental Rights said these threats can be summed up in three points: war, migration, and the left—represented in Hungary today by the Tisza Party.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 14. 16:36
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Mohacs, alongside former TV2 host Eva Andor (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Highlighting one of the key lines from PM Orban’s address, Szantho reiterated that Brussels’ planned seizure of frozen Russian assets effectively amounts to a declaration of war. He said that at the anti-war rally in Mohacs yesterday, the prime minister laid out a clear framework, identifying the three most serious dangers Europe currently faces.

According to Szantho, the first is war. What is happening in Brussels today, the think tank director argued, is no longer cooperation based on treaties, but the open exercise of political power. Instead of requiring unanimity, EU leaders want to decide on the use of immobilized Russian assets by qualified majority vote—deliberately sidelining Hungary.

This is not only a violation of sovereignty, but also an attack on financial legal protections, undermining trust in financial custodians and in the European financial system as a whole,

he emphasized. He also recalled that Europeans had been promised the war would come at no cost to them. By now, however, it has become clear that European taxpayers and future generations are to foot the bill for the conflict in Ukraine.

War and Migration Go Hand in Hand

Szantho identified migration as the second major danger. He wrote that the same Brussels mindset is at work here as well: instead of respecting nation-state decisions, centralized coercion is being used to manage the crisis, ignoring the security and social concerns of individual countries. Rather than strengthening border protection, quotas and redistribution mechanisms are being forced through—measures that, in the long run, only increase instability.

War and migration are linked, and in both cases they want European citizens to pay the price,

he pointed out.

A Firm No to External Pressure

Based on the PM's speech, Szantho said the third danger is the left—specifically the Tisza Party—which he described as nothing more than a political product manufactured in Brussels. He argued that this is no accident, but part of a deliberate strategy.

“Under the direction of Merz, Weber, and von der Leyen, Brussels keeps trying to interfere in Hungarian elections. After attempts in 2018 and in 2022, they want once again in 2026 to influence the Hungarian people’s decision using external pressure,” he said.

The Tisza Party fits neatly into this script—not as a national alternative, but as a Brussels import,

he added.

Szantho concluded his post by saying the message of the anti-war rallies is therefore unmistakable: “Hungary can only stay out of the war, only protect itself from migration pressure, and only keep the Brussels left at bay if it consistently says no to external pressure and defends its own sovereignty in a Europe where a growing number of actors are trampling on the old rules.”

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Mohacs, alongside former TV2 host Eva Andor (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekpuzsér róbert

Puzsér Róbert okozhatja Magyar Péter vesztét, egy mondattal a földbe döngölte

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Váratlan helyzet állt elő.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu