Orbán ViktorminiszterelnökMohács
magyar

PM Orban: From Washington to Moscow to Istanbul—But Mohacs Matters Most

Hungary's prime minister addressed the most pressing questions at the anti-war rally.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 12. 14. 14:03
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war mass rally in Mohacs (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

 

“Washington, Moscow, Istanbul, Mohacs—but the latter is the most important stop,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the fourth anti-war rally. “I may have a powerful friend in Washington, and in Moscow there are also those who do not wish to do me harm, and in Istanbul there are people I can work with. But of these, the only place where I had a true friend was in Mohacs,” he declared, referring to the late Jozsef Szeko, the former, long-standing Fidesz-KDNP mayor with whom he shared a close personal friendship.

The prime minister recalled that there is another reason why Mohacs is such an important stop on the anti-war rally tour.

“Mohacs is the place that symbolizes a turning point in Hungarian history—the cemetery of our national greatness—but at the same time it is also a symbol of survival. If Mohacs was able to survive, then every other city can survive anything. We also have an important message for Hungarians in the countryside: they are no less important, they are very much part of the picture. And we are here for another reason as well—I wanted to be sure. This may be an old love or even a marriage of convenience, because Mohacs has done well with us and by us,” he added.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war mass rally in Mohacs (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekpuzsér róbert

Puzsér Róbert okozhatja Magyar Péter vesztét, egy mondattal a földbe döngölte

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Váratlan helyzet állt elő.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu