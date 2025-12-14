PM Orban: From Washington to Moscow to Istanbul—But Mohacs Matters Most

“Washington, Moscow, Istanbul, Mohacs—but the latter is the most important stop,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the fourth anti-war rally. “I may have a powerful friend in Washington, and in Moscow there are also those who do not wish to do me harm, and in Istanbul there are people I can work with. But of these, the only place where I had a true friend was in Mohacs,” he declared, referring to the late Jozsef Szeko, the former, long-standing Fidesz-KDNP mayor with whom he shared a close personal friendship.

The prime minister recalled that there is another reason why Mohacs is such an important stop on the anti-war rally tour.

“Mohacs is the place that symbolizes a turning point in Hungarian history—the cemetery of our national greatness—but at the same time it is also a symbol of survival. If Mohacs was able to survive, then every other city can survive anything. We also have an important message for Hungarians in the countryside: they are no less important, they are very much part of the picture. And we are here for another reason as well—I wanted to be sure. This may be an old love or even a marriage of convenience, because Mohacs has done well with us and by us,” he added.