Fordulat a Mol finomítójában történt tűzeset nyomozásában

Czech Republic Is a Major Win for the Patriots

The formation of a new Czech government under Andrej Babis could fundamentally reshape Europe’s balance of power, Laszlo Dornfeld, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights points out. In Dornfeld's view, Czechia also wants no part of the war hysteria gripping parts of Europe.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 10. 30. 15:53
Andrej Babis (Photo: Anadolu / AFP)
Earlier this week, Czech President Petr Pavel officially tasked Andrej Babis with forming a government. Speaking to Magyar Nemzet, analyst Laszlo Dornfeld explained what the potential new Czech government could mean for Europe and the broader Central European region.

Czech President Petr Pavel has tasked Andrej Babis with forming a government
Czech President Petr Pavel has tasked Andrej Babis with forming a government (Photo: AFP)

If Babis manages to form a government — and right now, the chances look very good — it would fundamentally alter Europe’s power dynamics,

Dornfeld said.

One plus one may actually turn out to be more than two in this case. From now on, every European Council meeting could have at least two — maybe even three — solidly patriotic leaders at the table. That means the strategy of simply bypassing Hungary won’t work anymore,

Dornfeld noted. “Ignoring one ‘troublesome’ member state can be explained away — ignoring two will be much harder. Slovakia has so far been 'kept in line' by Brussels with special deals, but if this new partnership becomes formal, that will change too.”

This could be a real game changer.

the expert stressed.

Dornfeld described Czechia as “a huge gain for the Patriots for Europe group,” saying the development would strengthen the political weight of Central and Eastern European countries inside the EU — especially if it evolves into a formal cooperation involving Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico as well.

It’s no coincidence that Brussels has done everything in its power to break up the V4 alliance — using Donald Tusk’s allies in Poland and Peter Magyar’s camp here in Hungary,” he explained. “Brussels fears a successful regional partnership because it would block their federalist ambitions.

The analyst also explained: 

Hungary’s voice within EU institutions will now grow stronger, and the pro-war forces in Brussels will face a tougher fight. Brussels is working to convert Europe’s economies into wartime economies by 2030, in preparation for a direct conflict with Russia. Hungary's leading opposition Tisza Party is going along with this plan as a member of the European People's Party (EPP) - one of the most pro-war factions in the European Parliament,

 he said.

In contrast, Andrej Babis has made it clear that Czechia wants no part of this war psychosis — nor of mass migration or the dream of a ‘United States of Europe'. Furthermore, regional cooperation also makes economic sense,” Dornfeld added. “While our region’s economies are steadily growing, Western Europe’s biggest countries are sliding backward.

 

Czechia Has No Interest in Cutting Off Russian Energy

On energy policy, Dornfeld said Czechia’s claimed independence from Russian energy is more illusion than reality. “Like many others, Czechia buys significant amounts of oil products from Hungary’s MOL — which still refines mainly Russian crude,” he explained.

That means a full break from Russian energy would not serve Czechia’s interests and hardly be in the interest of the new government, as it would jeopardize energy security across the region. Rapidly phasing out Russian energy would trigger massive supply crises. Here in Hungary, it’s telling that the Tisza Party supports this reckless idea,

Dornfeld noted.

"It’s no surprise that anti-war governments are emerging across Europe,” Dornfeld continued. “People are simply tired of the war." 

They were promised quick victory and Russia’s collapse — instead, they’ve watched a slow, grinding, bloody war of attrition. The Western media tries to portray this as disastrous for Russia, but in truth, Europe has suffered even more."

"Europeans," he noted, "are feeling the war’s impact every day — through inflation, high energy prices, and economic stagnation. The EU has spent 180 billion euros on this war, yet the promised military victory is nowhere in sight,

he said.

It's no wonder that calls for peace are growing louder and gaining strength. Pro-peace views do not belong to one political side - oddly enough it is  uniting the patriotic right and even parts of the far left in demanding an end to the 'senseless bloodshed'. In fact, it's apparent that the globalist mainstream simply ignores what people actually want, and that’s breeding growing discontent,

he warns.

Even Brussels now talks — however reluctantly — about ending the conflict, Dornfeld observed. “But while they speak of peace, they’re still working hard to sabotage moves in this direction and prolong the war,” he said. “What really forced this change wasn’t public opinion — it was Donald Trump's reemergence. They couldn’t push him into the pro-war camp, no matter how hard they tried.”

Meanwhile, internal opposition is strengthening within the EU itself, with more pro-peace movements organizing and gaining ground. As the Brussels war camp finds itself trapped between a rock and a hard place, the Patriots’ room to maneuver keeps expanding.That’s why the Brussels elite is pushing for a globalist, pro-war shift in Hungary, just like they engineered in Poland — and they’ve chosen Peter Magyar as their point man,

the expert explains.

As for how this more skeptical stance toward Brussels could affect regional stability, Dornfeld said it might actually bring Central Europe closer together. “Our region has a painful history, but shared goals can help push old grievances aside,” he explained. “This is an opportunity for pro-patriotic governments to coordinate their policies and work together more effectively.”

He pointed out: 

It's strange how local globalist actors always start reviving old historical wounds just as such cooperation nears success. Brussels’ local puppets will do everything to stop this patriotic alliance,” he said. “A united, confident Central and Eastern Europe — especially if Poland returns to this camp — could one day challenge Brussels not just politically, but eventually economically as well.

In closing, Dornfeld said, "It’s practially a certainty that regional cooperation will become more pivotal in the years ahead. While Brussels keeps attempting to grab more power, it has proven that it can’t effectively manage what it already controls. Naturally, the member states are pushing back — it’s an instinctive act of self-defense,” he said.

And for that, you need leaders who don’t want to give up even a tiny bit of sovereignty, but want to preserve it,

Dornfeld concluded.

Cover photo: Andrej Babis (Photo: Anadolu / AFP)

