FM Szijjarto: Hungary Secures 4 Billion Cubic Meters of Natural Gas

“Today marks the signing of Hungary’s longest-ever LNG contract: beginning in 2028, over a period of ten years, we will procure a total of 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the French company Engie,” the Foreign Minister wrote.
Hungary’s energy security depends on acquiring resources through as many routes and from as many sources as possible. For Hungary, diversification does not mean replacing one existing source with another, but adding new sources and new routes while maintaining existing ones. This is a major step forward for Hungary’s energy security, because alongside our current suppliers, we are now adding yet another new source,
FM Szijjarto underlined.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)