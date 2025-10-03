Szijjártó PéterEngieMagyarország
magyar

FM Szijjarto: Hungary Secures 4 Billion Cubic Meters of Natural Gas

Today Hungary signed the longest-term LNG agreement in its history: starting in 2028, France’s Engie will supply the country with a total of 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually for ten years, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on his social media page. In his view, the deal will significantly strengthen the diversity and security of Hungary’s energy supply.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 03. 13:19
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Today marks the signing of Hungary’s longest-ever LNG contract: beginning in 2028, over a period of ten years, we will procure a total of 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the French company Engie,” the Foreign Minister wrote.

New York, 2025. szeptember 25. A Külgazdasági és Külügyminisztérium (KKM) által közreadott képen Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter felszólal az ENSZ közgyűlésének általános vitáján New Yorkban 2025. szeptember 24-én. MTI/KKM
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/KKM)

Hungary’s energy security depends on acquiring resources through as many routes and from as many sources as possible. For Hungary, diversification does not mean replacing one existing source with another, but adding new sources and new routes while maintaining existing ones. This is a major step forward for Hungary’s energy security, because alongside our current suppliers, we are now adding yet another new source,

FM Szijjarto underlined.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelektitkosszolgálat

Horváth József: James Bond nem halt meg, résen kell lennünk

Horváth József avatarja

Az amerikai titkosszolgálatok helyét átvették azok a nyugati szolgálatok, amelyeknek kormányai Orbán Viktor bukását akarják.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.