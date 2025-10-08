Hungary FM: Attention, Critics!

Peter Szijjarto stated: “Our cooperation with the Turkic states plays a crucial role in these efforts. We already purchase natural gas from Turkey, which is also one of our most important transit countries.”

He continued:

“We buy crude oil from Kazakhstan. Hungarian companies own shares in major gas and oil fields in Azerbaijan. We are cooperating with Uzbekistan in nuclear energy, and with Kyrgyzstan in hydropower. The Turkic countries are playing an increasingly key role in guaranteeing Hungary’s energy security,”the Foreign Minister continued, stressing:

Those who have criticized us over the past years for strengthening our cooperation with the Turkic states can now see how wrong they were. This partnership brings significant benefits to Hungary. We are working to make our cooperation even closer and more productive in the future.

