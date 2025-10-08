Hungary FM: Attention, Critics!

Rendkívüli

Elhunyt Mezey György, aki a magyar válogatottat legutóbb vb-n irányította

Hungary is working hard to secure new energy sources and supply routes to ensure the country’s safe and stable energy supply, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 08. 12:03
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
Peter Szijjarto stated: “Our cooperation with the Turkic states plays a crucial role in these efforts. We already purchase natural gas from Turkey, which is also one of our most important transit countries.”

He continued:

“We buy crude oil from Kazakhstan. Hungarian companies own shares in major gas and oil fields in Azerbaijan. We are cooperating with Uzbekistan in nuclear energy, and with Kyrgyzstan in hydropower. The Turkic countries are playing an increasingly key role in guaranteeing Hungary’s energy security,”the Foreign Minister continued, stressing:

Those who have criticized us over the past years for strengthening our cooperation with the Turkic states can now see how wrong they were. This partnership brings significant benefits to Hungary. We are working to make our cooperation even closer and more productive in the future.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook) 

