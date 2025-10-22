WashingtonBudapesti békecsúcsSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Many Are Doing Everything They Can to Prevent the Peace Summit

From the very moment the next peace summit was announced, it was evident that many would do everything in their power to prevent it from taking place, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a statement from Washington.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
The pro-war political elite and their media always do this before key events that could be decisive in the matter of war and peace, Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized: This is how it is before every meeting of the European Council. This is how it is before decisions on sanctions packages or the European Peace Framework. There is nothing new under the sun.

Until the summit actually takes place, we can expect dozens of leaks, fake news reports, and public statements claiming that the meeting will not happen,

the minister added.

