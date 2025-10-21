Earlier in the day, FM Szijjarto attended the European Union Foreign Affairs and Energy Council meetings in Luxembourg. Speaking to reporters afterward, he confirmed his upcoming visit to the United States, though he did not reveal who he would be meeting with.
Hungary FM: Serious Days Lie Ahead
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary posted the following brief but telling message on his Facebook page Monday: "Serious days lie ahead." The Foreign Minister’s remark came as he headed to Washington, D.C. for key talks, hinting at a period of high-stakes diplomacy.
Given the timing, observers believe the trip is closely tied to preparations for the upcoming Budapest Peace Summit, as crucial pre-summit consultations are taking place this week.
Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto in Washington, D.C. (Photo: MTI)
