Rendkívüli

Milliárdos számlagyár: szabadlábon a titokzatos baloldali háttérember

tárgyalásSzijjártó PéterWashingtonBudapesti békecsúcskülügyminiszter
magyar

Hungary FM: Serious Days Lie Ahead

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary posted the following brief but telling message on his Facebook page Monday: "Serious days lie ahead." The Foreign Minister’s remark came as he headed to Washington, D.C. for key talks, hinting at a period of high-stakes diplomacy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 21. 13:23
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary holds talks in Washington today (Photo: MTI/foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry (KKM))
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Earlier in the day, FM Szijjarto attended the European Union Foreign Affairs and Energy Council meetings in Luxembourg. Speaking to reporters afterward, he confirmed his upcoming visit to the United States, though he did not reveal who he would be meeting with.

Szijjártó Péter ma Washingtonban tárgyal
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto is holding talks in Washington today (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Given the timing, observers believe the trip is closely tied to preparations for the upcoming Budapest Peace Summit, as crucial pre-summit consultations are taking place this week.

Komoly napok jönnek 🇺🇸

Posted by Szijjártó Péter on Monday, October 20, 2025

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto in Washington, D.C. (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekForbes

Mindig így kezdődik

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Semotiuk elvtárs a Forbesban már az uniós tagságunk elvételével fenyeget.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu