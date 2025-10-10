Hungary FM: This Could Lead to Serious Trouble

The Foreign Minister was responding to reports that JANAF, the Croatian crude oil pipeline operator, announced the suspension of oil deliveries to Serbia after the Serbian oil company NIS became subject to U.S. sanctions.

Peter Szijjarto Issues Serious Warning

“It is perfectly clear what serious problems can occur when a country’s oil supply depends on a single pipeline from Croatia,” FM Szijjarto said.

This is precisely the situation we must avoid in Hungary — we must not end up depending on just one oil pipeline, especially not one coming from Croatia,

he added. The minister also pointed out that Hungary currently receives oil through two pipelines, and it would go against Hungary’s fundamental national interests if only one remained operational.

Of course, we stand by our Serbian friends. We are in continuous contact, and since MOL, as the largest energy company in the region, plays an important role in oil and fuel supply in Serbia, our Serbian friends can count on MOL increasing deliveries as well,

he emphasized.

However, he noted that even MOL’s expanded deliveries cannot fully make up for the quantities lost from the Croatian route.

So once again, let this be a serious lesson for everyone: it is a grave risk for any country to depend on a single oil pipeline — especially if that pipeline comes via Croatia,

Szijjarto concluded.

