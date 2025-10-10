Szijjártó PéterSzerbiaMolJANAF
Hungary FM: This Could Lead to Serious Trouble

"Serbia’s case clearly shows the major problems that can arise when a country is dependent on a single oil pipeline — especially when that pipeline comes via Croatia," Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Friday.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 10. 10. 14:02
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaks at the announcement of Rheinmetall Hungary Zrt.’s new investment in Zalaegerszeg on October 3, 2025. The company will establish a modern defense industry development and engineering center with an investment of approximately 3.7 billion forints (about €9.5 million), creating eighty highly skilled jobs. (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)
The Foreign Minister was responding to reports that JANAF, the Croatian crude oil pipeline operator, announced the suspension of oil deliveries to Serbia after the Serbian oil company NIS became subject to U.S. sanctions.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter beszédet mond a Sanofi francia gyógyszeripari cég kibővített globális szolgáltatóközpontjának átadásán Budapesten, a Váci Greens Irodaházban 2025. október 9-én. Ötszáz új munkahelyet hoz létre a Sanofi fővárosi szolgáltatóközpontjának bővítése (Fotó: MTI/Máthé Zoltán)
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the expanded global service center of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi at the Vaci Greens Office Building in Budapest on October 9, 2025. The expansion of Sanofi's service center in the capital will create 500 new jobs (Photo:
MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

Peter Szijjarto Issues Serious Warning

“It is perfectly clear what serious problems can occur when a country’s oil supply depends on a single pipeline from Croatia,” FM Szijjarto said.

This is precisely the situation we must avoid in Hungary — we must not end up depending on just one oil pipeline, especially not one coming from Croatia,

he added. The minister also pointed out that Hungary currently receives oil through two pipelines, and it would go against Hungary’s fundamental national interests if only one remained operational.

Of course, we stand by our Serbian friends. We are in continuous contact, and since MOL, as the largest energy company in the region, plays an important role in oil and fuel supply in Serbia, our Serbian friends can count on MOL increasing deliveries as well,

 he emphasized.
However, he noted that even MOL’s expanded deliveries cannot fully make up for the quantities lost from the Croatian route. 

So once again, let this be a serious lesson for everyone: it is a grave risk for any country to depend on a single oil pipeline — especially if that pipeline comes via Croatia,

Szijjarto concluded.

