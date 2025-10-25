PM Orban: Next Year, Stakes Will Be Real

Family tax benefits, reduced utility costs, a migration-free Hungary, a flat-rate personal income tax, a 13th-month pension, a fixed 3 percent home loan, and a 9 percent corporate tax rate. "What do they all have in common?" asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a post shared on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

The Prime Minister recalled that none of the government’s family-friendly policy measures ever met with approval from Brussels, yet all were carried out.

Get ready: tax exemption for mothers with two and three children is on the way. Next year, the stakes will be real.

"Let us protect what we have achieved together," he stressed.