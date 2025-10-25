Orbán Viktorszjacsaládbarát kormánycsaládszja-mentességanya
PM Orban: Next Year, Stakes Will Be Real

Get ready: tax exemption for mothers with two and three children is on the way, Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted, pointing out that none of Hungary's family policy measures met with approval from Brussels.

2025. 10. 25. 14:24
Orbán Viktor Facebook
Family tax benefits, reduced utility costs, a migration-free Hungary, a flat-rate personal income tax, a 13th-month pension, a fixed 3 percent home loan, and a 9 percent corporate tax rate. "What do they all have in common?" asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a post shared on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

The Prime Minister recalled that none of the government’s family-friendly policy measures ever met with approval from Brussels, yet all were carried out.

Get ready: tax exemption for mothers with two and three children is on the way. Next year, the stakes will be real.

"Let us protect what we have achieved together," he stressed.


Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

