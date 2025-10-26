ukrajnaBékemenetOrbán Viktorháborúoktóber 23.beszéd
PM Orban: We Will Not Die for Ukraine, but Will Live for Hungary + Video

"We could not stay out of the first two great wars, but we will stay out of this one," Hungary's Prime Minister stated. Hungarians will not take part in the war in Ukraine, said Viktor Orban in his October 23 address before participants of the Peace March.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 26. 14:16
Orbán Viktor beszéde a Kossuth téren, az 1956-os magyar forradalom és szabadságharc 69. évfordulóján AFP
"Remember that in the first world war Hungary lost 660,000 lives, and 850,000 in the second world war. That's 1.5 million people. Had they not perished, and had their children and grandchildren been born, we would not have to worry about population decline today. This must never happen again," Viktor Orban said in his October 23 speech, excerpts of which he also shared on his social media page.

Orbán Viktor Facebook/ Orbán Viktor
 

The Prime Minister stressed:

We could not stay out of the first and second world wars, but we will stay out of this one.

"We are now a strong and sovereign nation with dignity, preserving itself and its future, no matter how the traitors scream 'Slava Ukraini!' All our response will be is: Glory to Hungary! Those who say 'no' to the war are with us. Hungarians want peace. Hungarians want to live."

We will not give our money or our weapons. We will not go to war or die for Ukraine, but we will live for Hungary,

stated Viktor Orban.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)


Kondor Katalin
idezojelekEurópai Unió

Nem hallgathatunk

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Végre el kell – kellene – jönniük azoknak az időknek is, melyekben nem mindenféle háborúpárti alakok ülnek a nyakunkon.

