Peter Szijjarto Has Fantastic News for Hungary's Economy

The successful talks and trade agreement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping represent a particularly favorable development for Hungary's economy, Peter Szijjarto highlighted. Hungary would be worse off in a global economy that was split into blocs, emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a post on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 31. 12:08
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
"From the perspective of the Hungarian economy, it is fantastic news that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have held successful talks and reached an agreement on trade issues," Peter Szijjarto wrote  on social media.

In his post, the minister stressed that 

the interests of the Hungarian economy lie in a global economic system based on rules, common sense, and mutual respect. A world economy divided into blocs would clearly harm Hungary’s interests.

 He added that

the United States and China are Hungary’s two most important investors and trading partners outside the European Union, so if those countries reach an agreement on economic and trade cooperation, that is good news for us,

He underlined that

investments from and trade with the two countries are an important source for the development of the Hungarian economy.

