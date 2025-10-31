"From the perspective of the Hungarian economy, it is fantastic news that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have held successful talks and reached an agreement on trade issues," Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media.
Peter Szijjarto Has Fantastic News for Hungary's Economy
The successful talks and trade agreement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping represent a particularly favorable development for Hungary's economy, Peter Szijjarto highlighted. Hungary would be worse off in a global economy that was split into blocs, emphasized the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a post on social media.
In his post, the minister stressed that
the interests of the Hungarian economy lie in a global economic system based on rules, common sense, and mutual respect. A world economy divided into blocs would clearly harm Hungary’s interests.
He added that
the United States and China are Hungary’s two most important investors and trading partners outside the European Union, so if those countries reach an agreement on economic and trade cooperation, that is good news for us,
További IN ENGLISH híreink
He underlined that
investments from and trade with the two countries are an important source for the development of the Hungarian economy.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Viktor Orban: Justice for Poland!
An unprecedented attack is taking place, PM Orban says.
PM Orban: European Leaders Don't Realize They Are Playing with Fire + Video
Those who want peace will make it happen.
Leftists Admit the Obvious: The Tisza Party Has No Candidates
Without candidates, the Tisza Party will certainly not be able to govern.
Czech Republic Is a Major Win for the Patriots
Czechia also wants no part of the war hysteria gripping parts of Europe.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Viktor Orban: Justice for Poland!
An unprecedented attack is taking place, PM Orban says.
PM Orban: European Leaders Don't Realize They Are Playing with Fire + Video
Those who want peace will make it happen.
Leftists Admit the Obvious: The Tisza Party Has No Candidates
Without candidates, the Tisza Party will certainly not be able to govern.
Czech Republic Is a Major Win for the Patriots
Czechia also wants no part of the war hysteria gripping parts of Europe.