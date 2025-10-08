BrüsszelmegvédköztörvényesOrbán ViktorMagyar Péter
PM Orban: Brussels Protects Leader of Hungarian Left

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on his social media page to the European Parliament’s decision not to suspend the immunity of MEP Peter Magyar. According to the Prime Minister, it is unprecedented for Brussels to interfere with the Hungarian justice system and to grant political protection to a person accused of committing crimes in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 08. 13:22
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban — (Source: Facebook/Orban Viktor)
“Today in Brussels, they've got the hands of the pro-Brussels opposition leader with parliamentary immunity. It is an unprecedented case — they refuse to hand over someone who faces criminal charges in Hungary,” PM Orban said.

Orbán Viktor
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

He added that if Peter Magyar’s immunity were lifted, he would have to face trial in Hungary on charges including insider trading and theft.

There is only one thing saving the leader of Hungary's opposition today — European parliamentary immunity,

the Prime Minister declared, adding that this decision once again shows that Brussels has Peter Magyar in its pocket.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban — (Source: Facebook/Orban Viktor)

