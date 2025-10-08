PM Orban: Brussels Protects Leader of Hungarian Left

“Today in Brussels, they've got the hands of the pro-Brussels opposition leader with parliamentary immunity. It is an unprecedented case — they refuse to hand over someone who faces criminal charges in Hungary,” PM Orban said.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Source: Facebook)

He added that if Peter Magyar’s immunity were lifted, he would have to face trial in Hungary on charges including insider trading and theft.

There is only one thing saving the leader of Hungary's opposition today — European parliamentary immunity,

the Prime Minister declared, adding that this decision once again shows that Brussels has Peter Magyar in its pocket.