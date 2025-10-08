PM Orban: Hungarians Greatly Value the Turkic World’s Commitment to Peace

Rendkívüli

The Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized the pro-peace stance of the Turkic states during the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Azerbaijan. According to Viktor Orban, while the European Union remains committed to the Russia–Ukraine war, it has yet to recognize the strategic importance of Central Asia.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 10. 08. 10:40
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan — Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Akos Kaiser)

At the two-day Summit in Gabala, Azerbaijan, “Hungary and the Turkic states reaffirmed their commitment to peace. While the EU pursues war on the Ukrainian front, we stand together for dialogue and lasting peace,” Orban wrote on his social media page.

In his speech, the prime minister noted:

“The European Union is operating in wartime mode today. It is pursuing a war strategy aimed at defeating Russia militarily on the Ukrainian front. The EU has declared the Russia–Ukraine conflict to be its own war.”

the Prime Minister noted in his speech. He added:

Under such circumstances, we still have to wait for the European Union to recognize the strategic significance of Central Asia.

PM Orban stressed:

We Hungarians greatly value the Turkic world’s commitment to peace. As you know, Hungary opposes the war — we want negotiations, a ceasefire, and peace.

He concluded:

We are proud to stand with you in the camp of peace — the global majority that supports peace. On behalf of Hungary, I thank you for your efforts toward achieving it.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Akos Kaiser)

