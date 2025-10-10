PM Orban: Hungarians Want to Live in Peace with Their Neighbors

“It is the duty of the Hungarian Prime Minister to attend major events organized by Hungarian communities abroad,” Viktor Orban said during the interview. He will attend the RMDSZ/UDMR (Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania) Congress in Cluj-Napoca, and noted that he will also be visiting other regions, such as southern Slovakia and Vojvodina.

He called it an honor that the Romanian Prime Minister would also be present at the event. PM Orban said it is difficult to imagine a more complex relationship than that between Hungary and Romania, but emphasized: “The Hungarian people want to live in peace with their neighbors.”

Good Neighborly Relations Are a Value

“People in both cities and villages know that the value of your property doesn’t just depend on how big it is, but on who your neighbor is. That’s why we must keep in mind not only Christian values but also basic human values. We Hungarians are interested in seeing Romania succeed — the more prosperous Romanians are, the better off the Hungarian economy will be. And as for those who like to extol Romania, they should take a look across the border to see whether things are really better there,” PM Orban said.

Speaking about Romania’s economy, he cautioned against judging other countries’ situations too lightly, saying politics, not economics, has created instability. “If there is no stability or predictability — if people and parties undervalue balance — short-term economic decisions follow, and when many such decisions pile up, trouble begins. I’ve been a member of Parliament for 35 years and have seen times like these. If anyone has the gumption to fix this off-kilter situation, it is the current Romanian Prime Minister,” he said.

The Magic Number Three

PM Orban said that Hungary’s economic policy revolves around a “magic number”: three. He noted that the government has already introduced a 3% fixed-rate housing loan and now also a 3% business loan. He thanked the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for helping devise the details of the new preferential loan's rules.