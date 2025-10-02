PM Orban: It Was a Particularly Exciting European Summit + Video

Hungary's Prime Minister gave an exclusive interview to Mandiner about what transpired at the EU summit, European competitiveness, and his meeting with Angela Merkel. PM Orban also opined on MP Akos Hadhazy’s claim that a photo showed him wearing a spy earpiece.

“This was a particularly exciting European summit, because the energy issue was on the agenda, as was once again clarifying whether we have a strategy in the Russia–Ukraine war, and also the future of Russia’s frozen assets — which sparked enormous debate. Any one of these agenda points would have been enough for a whole day, let alone all three,” Viktor Orban told Mandiner after the EU summit in Copenhagen.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his meeting with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he received in his office.

We talked about all sorts of things. We both recalled that we had both been right about everything, but of course we expressed this politely to one another, especially regarding migration. We also talked about the competitiveness of the European economy, and she sees the same worrying signs as I do,

PM Orban said, adding that a competitiveness turnaround is urgently needed.

Mandiner also asked about MP Akos Hadhazy’s theory, namely that during a recent interview, the Prime Minister was receiving outside instructions through an earpiece the MP claims to have seen in his ear.

He’s a fool. Everyone knows that about Hadhazy. As I’ve said before, entertainment and politics have merged. So today, people who are in effect crazy can make a living in politics because they attract attention — just like figures in the entertainment industry. He doesn’t belong among politicians, but rather among those lunatics who practice entertainment while pretending to be politicians,

Mr. Orban commented.

On the subject of the national consultation, the Prime Minister emphasized its importance.

We, in Hungary, usually hold them on important issues, and about one and a half to two million people always respond — which, if you think about it, is a fantastic democratic achievement. It’s always a relief for me; these national consultations give me backing in the battles in Brussels. It’s never easy, but it’s much easier when an entire country, or a large part of it, stands behind you on a difficult European issue,

he explained, adding that the current consultation covers questions on taxation and competitiveness.

So the work of the government is made easier by those who respond, and at the same time, these consultations bring into public debate issues that might not otherwise receive enough attention, even though they are important. I hope this one will be successful as well,

the Hungarian Prime Minister concluded.