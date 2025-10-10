PM Orban: On This, We Definitely Agree with Laszlo Krasznahorkai

“Morning in Cluj-Napoca (Kolozsvar). The RMDSZ/UDMR is 35 years old. Today, a celebratory congress at Zsukimenes,” PM Orban posted on social media.
The Prime Minister added:
But we’ve already had one celebration. A Nobel Prize. A tremendous achievement. The third in three years. We can all be proud — this time of Laszlo Krasznahorkai!
PM Orban stressed:
I have read that we don't see eye-to-eye on many things. But in one thing, perhaps we do: we both want to bring glory to Hungary. He did that yesterday. Congratulations!
Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)