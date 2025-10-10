Nobel-díjOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
PM Orban: On This, We Definitely Agree with Laszlo Krasznahorkai

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban checked in from Cluj-Napoca (Kolozsvar) on his social media page, saying that the goal is to bring honor and glory to Hungary.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 10. 10. 15:16
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP /DURSUN AYDEMIR) Fotó: DURSUN AYDEMIR
“Morning in Cluj-Napoca (Kolozsvar). The RMDSZ/UDMR is 35 years old. Today, a celebratory congress at Zsukimenes,” PM Orban posted on social media.

The Prime Minister added:

But we’ve already had one celebration. A Nobel Prize. A tremendous achievement. The third in three years. We can all be proud — this time of Laszlo Krasznahorkai!

PM Orban stressed:

I have read that we don't see eye-to-eye on many things. But in one thing, perhaps we do: we both want to bring glory to Hungary. He did that yesterday. Congratulations!

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)

