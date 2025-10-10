PM Orban: Once There's Three of Us, That’s a Rebellion

Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s letter was published on Thursday.

Viktor Orban responded to the words of Polish President Karol Nawrocki (Photo: AFP)

In it, the Polish President emphasized that the forced redistribution of migrants to Central and Eastern European countries is not a solution to illegal immigration. Hungary's Prime Minister reacted to the Polish head of state's words on social media, writing: "Europe is turning: President Nawrocki will not consent to the implementation of the migration pact in Poland," adding:

We don't either. That makes two of us. Once there's three of us, that's a rebellion.

As previously reported, Nawrocki stated that it is important to address the root causes of migration, identifying border protection and the fight against human smuggling as joint responsibilities of European nations.

He underlined that, regardless of political affiliation, the vast majority of Poles oppose the mandatory relocation of migrants.

He recalled that during his election campaign, he pledged not to consent to the implementation of the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact in Poland. President Nawrocki also expressed Poland’s readiness to cooperate with other European nations on border protection and information exchange and to provide technical assistance to EU member states most affected by migration pressure.

The President stressed that the EC is facing important decisions in the near future, so he would like to inform the Commission that “Poland will not consent to any action by European institutions that would aim to relocate illegal migrants to Poland.”

He concluded his letter by saying:

I expect this fact to be taken into account in your future decisions.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)