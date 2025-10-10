Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Jövőre a nemzet jövőjéről, hazánk szabadságáról és szuverenitásáról is döntünk

LengyelországOrbán Viktormigráció
magyar

PM Orban: Once There's Three of Us, That’s a Rebellion

Poland will not agree to the relocation of illegal migrants, and the European Commission must take this fact into account, Polish President Karol Nawrocki wrote in a letter addressed to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded on social media to the Polish President’s decision.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 10. 12:26
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s letter was published on Thursday.

A lengyel elnök, Karol Nawrocki szavaira reagált Orbán Viktor
Viktor Orban responded to the words of Polish President Karol Nawrocki (Photo: AFP)

In it, the Polish President emphasized that the forced redistribution of migrants to Central and Eastern European countries is not a solution to illegal immigration. Hungary's Prime Minister reacted to the Polish head of state's words on social media, writing: "Europe is turning: President Nawrocki will not consent to the implementation of the migration pact in Poland," adding:

We don't either. That makes two of us. Once there's three of us, that's a rebellion.

As previously reported, Nawrocki stated that it is important to address the root causes of migration, identifying border protection and the fight against human smuggling as joint responsibilities of European nations.

He underlined that, regardless of political affiliation, the vast majority of Poles oppose the mandatory relocation of migrants.

He recalled that during his election campaign, he pledged not to consent to the implementation of the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact in Poland. President Nawrocki also expressed Poland’s readiness to cooperate with other European nations on border protection and information exchange and to provide technical assistance to EU member states most affected by migration pressure.

The President stressed that the EC is facing important decisions in the near future, so he would like to inform the Commission that “Poland will not consent to any action by European institutions that would aim to relocate illegal migrants to Poland.”

He concluded his letter by saying:

I expect this fact to be taken into account in your future decisions.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekcsalád

Újra kiderült, hogy a magyaroknak igazuk lesz

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

A családok alkotmányos védelmének ügyében is végzetes politikai hibát követett el a honi, illetve a külföldi ellenzéki tábor.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.