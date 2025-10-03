Rendkívüli

PM Orban: These Days Will Go Down in European History

"We have always talked about war and peace, but this is the first time I have heard a strategic explanation of what Europe's war aims are," Viktor Orban says.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 03. 11:52
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
“We have always spoken about war and peace, but this is the first time I have heard such a strategic-level explanation of what exactly Europe’s war aims are,” said Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Speaking to journalists after the Copenhagen summit, PM Orban explained:

Until now we have heard that the Ukrainians are right, that history is on their side, that they were attacked—all of which is true. But as to what our goals are in this war, what Europe wants to achieve and how—it was never spoken of openly. And now it has happened.

The Prime Minister underlined:

So, on the table now there is a European war strategy.

Following the discussions, PM Orban also shared a video on his social media page in which he gave a detailed account of the past two days.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary  (Photo: AFP)

