PM Orban: Tisza Party Aims to Tax Pensions, Continuing the Left’s Old Tradition

“The more we learn about the Tisza program, the clearer it becomes that we’re once again dealing with a party that continues the left’s old tradition,” PM Orban posted on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban responds to opposition questions in the Hungarian National Assembly, (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)

During Monday’s parliamentary session, the Prime Minister responded to opposition questions, noting that Tisza and its team of leftist ‘experts’ seem determined to implement every disastrous idea the Brussels bureaucracy ever dreamed up and put to paper in their reports: progressive tax hikes, scrapping utility price cuts, raising corporate taxes,

and now, their latest absurdity: taxing pensions.

“They think this will somehow make the country better—someday,”PM Orban said pointedly.