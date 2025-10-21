BrüsszelTisza PártOrbán Viktorgazdaságpolitika
magyar

PM Orban: Tisza Party Aims to Tax Pensions, Continuing the Left’s Old Tradition

Prime Minister Viktor Orban sounded the alarm over the opposition Tisza Party’s economic agenda - applauded by Brussels, warning that it would revive the same failed left-wing policies that once drove Hungary into crisis. He noted, "Hungary's economic policy isn’t good or bad depending on whether bureaucrats in Brussels applaud it.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 21. 11:42
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
“The more we learn about the Tisza program, the clearer it becomes that we’re once again dealing with a party that continues the left’s old tradition,” PM Orban posted on his social media page.

Budapest, 2025. október 20. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök azonnali kérdésre válaszol az Országgyűlés plenáris ülésén 2025. október 20-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Prime Minister Viktor Orban responds to opposition questions in the Hungarian National Assembly, (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser) 

During Monday’s parliamentary session, the Prime Minister responded to opposition questions, noting that Tisza and its team of leftist ‘experts’ seem determined to implement every disastrous idea the Brussels bureaucracy ever dreamed up and put to paper in their reports: progressive tax hikes, scrapping utility price cuts, raising corporate taxes, 

and now, their latest absurdity: taxing pensions.

“They think this will somehow make the country better—someday,”PM  Orban said pointedly.

He mocked the Tisza Party’s economic vision, listing its catch phrases with biting irony:

“Degression, progression, aggression.”

PM Orban stressed that Hungary’s economic policy should serve Hungarians—not Brussels.

Our economic policy isn’t good or bad depending on whether bureaucrats in Brussels applaud it,” he declared. “It’s good if it serves the well-being of the Hungarian people. 

"It’s good if we don’t crush workers and businesses with taxes. It’s good if we keep energy prices under control. And it’s good if we preserve the value of pensions and raise them responsibly, based on economic strength,” the Viktor Orban stated.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


