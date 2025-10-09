PM Orban: Von der Leyen's Long List of Crimes

"And the one they need to whitewash today is none other than European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.
Hungary's Prime Minister added:
It should come as no surprise that today’s vote is not the first no-confidence motion against the Commission President. Her record is long: she has stifled European industry with the green madness, concluded a disastrous trade deal with the United States, was allowing migrants to enter Europe unchecked, and, worst of all, has been pouring money into the Russia-Ukraine war for more than three years.
Viktor Orban emphasized:
Let here be no doubt that the left-liberals will protect the president again today.The same left-liberals who protected the leader of the Tisza Party in Tuesday’s immunity vote. The left-liberals protect each other because they have a common goal of binding every member state to Brussels’s yoke, even Hungary. If they succeed, they can do whatever they want: raise taxes, take in migrants and fund the war.
But we’ll have a few words to say about that. First in today’s vote, and then at the Peace March in October, PM Orban added.
Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)