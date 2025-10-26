PM Orban: Wake Up, Rebel, Your Homeland Awaits! + Video

"Brussels does not want us to be patriots. Yet defending one’s homeland is a just cause," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning, and shared a video excerpt.

Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban

"Defending your homeland is a just cause. It is not manipulation, it is not fake, it is not a trick. If you want what you do to have weight and seriousness, stand up for the just cause and get started. Dare and take action. Take risks. Protect what is noblest," he Prime Minister says in the video clip he published.

In his October 23 address, Viktor Orban warned:

But you should know that the Brussels empire does not want you to be patriots. The Brussels empire wants you to be Europeans with no homeland. It wants you to remain in the virtual world. It wants you to slumber, hooked up to a machine. It is time to rise up.

The Prime Minister called on young people to recognize that they, too, can be patriots — free and proud Hungarians.

"But first you must unhook yourself from the machine and throw away the Brussels infusion tube. Wake up, rebel, your country awaits," Viktor Orban emphasized in his speech.