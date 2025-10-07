UkrajnaOrbán ViktorEU-csatlakozás
PM Orban: Zelensky Is Using His Usual Tactic of Moral Blackmail

“It has now become clear that President Zelensky wants to decide what’s best for the Hungarian people,” wrote Viktor Orban on his social media page.

2025. 10. 07. 10:18
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Ukrainian president

is once again using his usual tactic of moral blackmail to pressure countries into supporting his war efforts.

"Mr. President, with all due respect, Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union," the Hungarian Prime Minister said in a message to Zelensky, adding:

No country has ever blackmailed its way into the European Union – and that is not going to happen this time either. The EU Treaty leaves no room for ambiguity: membership is decided by the member states, unanimously.

PM Orban also emphasized that the Hungarian people have already made their decision. By an overwhelming majority, they said no to Ukraine’s EU membership in a referendum

If you want to change that, launching a media campaign against Hungary is probably not the best way to make friends,

he added, addressing Zelensky directly.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine would become a member of the European Union — with or without Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

