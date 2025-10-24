Responding to Magyar Nemzet’s Query, PM Orban Comments on EU Sanctions

Viktor Orban attended the meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday. After the negotiations, he also responded to a question from Magyar Nemzet's reporter.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the European Council summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels on October 23, 2025. Next to him is Janos Boka, minister for European Union affairs. Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Akos Kaiser

Mr. Orban stated:

As for the sanctions package, it was preceded by weeks of negotiations. We removed everything from it that was harmful to Hungary. This is a sanctions package which, although it continues a fundamentally misguided sanctions policy, does not negatively affect Hungary. We always negotiate in such a way that, even if there are new sanctions packages, they will not have a negative impact on Hungary.

According to PM Orban, when looking at the overall picture, the Hungarian economy has already lost between twenty and thirty billion euros as a result of the war. He said it follows clearly from this that it is in the interest of every Hungarian family and every small and medium-sized business for peace to be achieved as soon as possible.

Money should not be going to Ukraine, and the sanctions should not be allowed to block the Hungarian economy or other economies in the European Union. This is a matter of everyone’s pocketbook,

– he added.

As our newspaper previously reported, Mr. Orban emphasized in Brussels that Hungary does not want to become involved in the Russia–Ukraine war. “We are suggesting to the Ukrainians that we try peace negotiations instead — that’s where we can help. We will not send people, we will not send weapons, and we will not send money, but we are happy to assist in facilitating peace talks,” PM Orban said.

