Viktor Orban to Attend Middle East Peace Summit

“This Monday will be one to remember,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. The Prime Minister stated that in just over an hour, he and Sandor Csanyi will make an announcement in Godollo “that will be remembered for decades — not only there, but across the entire country.” In his post he added a quote from statesman Istvan Szechenyi: “Be faithful Hungarians through deeds, not mere words...”

PM Orban will then travel to Sharm El-Sheikh. “On Saturday night, Hungarian time, I received President Trump's invitation to the peace summit, where the leaders of the U.S., Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt will sign the Middle East Peace Plan. A tremendous achievement,” he emphasized.

President Trump has done it. And if we don’t give in to the war-hungry siren voices, he’ll do it in Ukraine too. We must give him every support!

the Prime Minister declared, adding:

"Regardless of geographic location, country size or weight, there exists a global pro-peace network — people and nations working together for peace in places like the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Ukraine. Hungary is a proud member of this pro-peace network — the coalition of normal people.”

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban’s page)