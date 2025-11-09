A New Chapter Begins in U.S.–Hungary Defense Cooperation

The defence minister shared a video message on his social media following the talks between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump. DM Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that the meeting was indeed of historic importance and brought serious, concrete benefits for the people of Hungary.

Hungarian Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovnic. (Photo: MTI/Ministry of Defence

During the discussions, the issue of defense was also raised, and, as the minister noted,

the talks removed the barrier that the previous Biden-led administration had placed before Hungary in the field of military development.

He explained that Hungary had missed out on several opportunities involving significant American technology, but that obstacle has now been lifted. Mr. Szalay-Bobrovniczky added that both sides agreed the two countries would engage in close cooperation in defense and defense industry matters.

The defense minister said his meetings at the Pentagon also focused on how to turn this cooperation into concrete, everyday agreements.

Overall, I can say that a new chapter has begun in bilateral relations — including in the field of defense,

– he declared, adding that at the Pentagon, both parties agreed that the directors of military equipment for the two countries would continue the talks and identify potential areas for specific cooperation.