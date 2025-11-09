Donald TrumpSzalay-Bobrovniczky KristófOrbán Viktor
magyar

A New Chapter Begins in U.S.–Hungary Defense Cooperation

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting with President Donald Trump was not only of historic significance but also delivered tangible results for the Hungarian people, Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky announced on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 09. 13:11
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a press conference at the White House, Washington, November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The defence minister shared a video message on his social media following the talks between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump. DM Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated that the meeting was indeed of historic importance and brought serious, concrete benefits for the people of Hungary.

Szolnok, 2025. október 28. A Honvédelmi Minisztérium (HM) Sajtóosztálya által közreadott képen Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf honvédelmi miniszter beszédet mond a regionális különleges műveleti képesség NATO-értékelésének ismertetésén a Magyar Honvédség Ittebei Kiss József hadnagy helikopterbázisán Szolnokon 2025. október 28-án. MTI/HM
Hungarian Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovnic.  (Photo: MTI/Ministry of Defence

During the discussions, the issue of defense was also raised, and, as the minister noted,

 the talks  removed the barrier that the previous Biden-led administration had placed before Hungary in the field of military development.

He explained that Hungary had missed out on several opportunities involving significant American technology, but that obstacle has now been lifted. Mr. Szalay-Bobrovniczky added that both sides agreed the two countries would engage in close cooperation in defense and defense industry matters.

The defense minister said his meetings at the Pentagon also focused on how to turn this cooperation into concrete, everyday agreements. 

Overall, I can say that a new chapter has begun in bilateral relations — including in the field of defense,

– he declared, adding that at the Pentagon, both parties agreed that the directors of military equipment for the two countries would continue the talks and identify potential areas for specific cooperation.

 

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a press conference at the White House, Washington, November 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

