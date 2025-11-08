PM Orban: We Defended the Hungarian Utility Price Cuts

The Prime Minister added that the U.S. also has an interest in the stability of the Hungarian economy, therefore both sides agreed to deepen economic cooperation and encourage American investments in Hungary.
“There are around 1,400 U.S. companies operating in Hungary, providing jobs and livelihoods to some 100,000 Hungarian workers,” PM Orban said, noting that these investments help raise Hungary’s technological standards.
The Prime Minister said that Hungary had offered its support to the United States. Viktor Orban said, "If needed, we will support all American ideas for establishing peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war."
He also confirmed that the Trump-Putin Peace Summit would be held in the Hungarian capital when the time came.
There is something that I think is obvious to almost all of us in Hungary. I may be wrong, and it may not be as widely accepted as I think, but I believe it is obvious: Ukraine cannot defeat Russia in war. I think this is as simple as the alphabet for every Hungarian. In contrast, here in the U.S. and in major European countries, the question is being asked as if it were still an open issue: 'who will win?' So there is a belief that Ukraine can win this war against Russia on the battlefield. And they ask what the Hungarian position is, to analyze what our view is. And I can only repeat what I told the American President today when he asked me if the Ukrainians can win. I said: 'well, miracles can happen',
Mr. Orban responded to a question by Magyar Nemzet on the chances of peace.
"The U.S. President is interested in European politics, since we belong to the same alliance. I wanted to make it clear that I will never ask anyone for any outside help in conducting our debates within the EU," the Prime Minister replied when asked what he meant by saying that he would resolve conflicts within the European Union. At the same time, the he emphasized "we have enough internal national strength to win these debates".
PM Orban concluded by highlighting a new U.S.–Hungarian space cooperation agreement, calling it “one of the most exciting fields of the future. Energy is vital,” he said, “but the industry of tomorrow lies elsewhere — and Hungary intends to be part of it.”
Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office / Communications Department)