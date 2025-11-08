PM Orban: We Defended the Hungarian Utility Price Cuts

“We’re here to open a new chapter in Hungary–U.S. relations,” PM Orban said on Friday at the White House, where he was received by President Trump . The Prime Minister added that it’s time to repair the damage caused under Joe Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House on November 7, 2025 (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department)

At the joint press conference ahead of their talks, Viktor Orban noted that “a great deal of damage was done under the previous Democrat administration,” but expressed gratitude for everything the new U.S. government has done in the last ten months to strengthen bilateral relations.

“We are now in a position to open a new chapter — a golden age of cooperation between the United States and Hungary,” PM Orban emphasized, adding that the two leaders will discuss economic, military, and political cooperation.

The Prime Minister reminded reporters, that Hungary shares a border with Ukraine — making support for peace efforts a top priority.

When asked by journalists, PM Orban pointed to energy supply as one of the key issues on the agenda, explaining its importance for both Hungarian citizens and the economy.